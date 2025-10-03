St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari set to firm-up Stevie Mallan comeback date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari set to firm-up Stevie Mallan comeback date

The playmaker has been out of action for five weeks.

By Eric Nicolson
A close-up picture of Stevie Mallan.
Stevie Mallan. Image: SNS.

Simo Valakari is set to put a timescale on Stevie Mallan’s St Johnstone first team return after the Perth playmaker passed this week’s test with flying colours.

The former Hibs and St Mirren man has been back on the grass for a few days following a high ankle sprain sustained nearly five weeks ago.

And now that Mallan has been able to increase his workload significantly, Valakari and his backroom staff will firm up a plan for a return to Championship action.

“We have seen Stevie going the right way,” the Finn reported. “Building the base, gradually doing stop and start movements.

Stevie Mallan scores against Partrick Thistle to make it 5-1.
Stevie Mallan scores against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.

“We will sit with the medical department this weekend and see where he is.

“These first days have gone according to plan.”

There have been no problems for Louis Lloyd since he started running again.

And the same is the case for Liam Smith.

“Liam is sprinting and doing everything now,” said Valakari.

“There is no point in pushing for this weekend against Ayr United.

“But next weekend (Ross County) he will be available.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals why he didn't sign extra striker - despite…
Simo Valakari shakes hands with Nicky Clark.
St Johnstone v Ross County green light development
Simo Valakari looks to the side.
Simo Valakari lifts lid on 'dark moments' and cultural reset at St Johnstone on…
4
Mark Wilson applauds the Partick Thistle fans.
Partick Thistle boss delivers confident message after closing gap on St Johnstone
Reece McAlear is delighted to be a St Johnstone player this season. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Reece McAlear reveals 'best part' of life at St Johnstone
Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari makes three-game week admission
Stevie Mallan with a cup of tea before a game.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals big Stevie Mallan injury news
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone make striker decision on loan deadline day
Scott Brown points from the touchline.
Have Scott Brown or other candidates given St Johnstone cause for regret one year…
Jack Baird has impressed St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
How St Johnstone stars like Jack Baird have made Simo Valakari love working with…

Conversation