St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari set to firm-up Stevie Mallan comeback date

Simo Valakari is set to put a timescale on Stevie Mallan’s St Johnstone first team return after the Perth playmaker passed this week’s test with flying colours.

The former Hibs and St Mirren man has been back on the grass for a few days following a high ankle sprain sustained nearly five weeks ago.

And now that Mallan has been able to increase his workload significantly, Valakari and his backroom staff will firm up a plan for a return to Championship action.

“We have seen Stevie going the right way,” the Finn reported. “Building the base, gradually doing stop and start movements.

“We will sit with the medical department this weekend and see where he is.

“These first days have gone according to plan.”

There have been no problems for Louis Lloyd since he started running again.

And the same is the case for Liam Smith.

“Liam is sprinting and doing everything now,” said Valakari.

“There is no point in pushing for this weekend against Ayr United.

“But next weekend (Ross County) he will be available.”