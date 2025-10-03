Cheick Diabate lifts lid on FIRST professional red card as St Johnstone defender vows lesson has been learned

St Johnstone defender, Cheick Diabate, has admitted that “passion” got the better of him when he picked up the first red card of his career.

The powerful centre-half hopes for plenty more opportunities to celebrate hard-fought wins in the Championship, as was the case last week at Airdrie.

But he won’t be doing it “in the face” of opposition strikers.

Diabate picked up two yellows in quick succession in Lanarkshire, having scored one of Saints’ goals in a 2-1 victory.

His personal duel with Aaron Reid got heated just before and after the final whistle.

The former Exeter City man has accepted the ordering off, and the fact that it was his misjudgement that precipitated it.

And, as he prepares to return to the Saints team for Saturday’s clash with Ayr United, a lesson has been learned.

“That was my first red card in senior football,” said Diabate.

“My last one was as a first-year scholar at Exeter – I must have been 16.

“We were playing at Cheltenham.

“The ball wasn’t even in play, and I just ran to one of their team who had fouled our player, and pushed him to the ground.

“That got me sent off.

Highs and lows

“It was a real mixture of emotions for me at Airdrie after getting my first goal for the club and us winning the game.

“The end was weird.

“We weathered a bit of a storm and in the last few minutes, all of a sudden people were getting a bit hyper.

“My first yellow was a bit soft – I was just trying to hold the guy off.

“The second yellow – I shouldn’t have done that, celebrating in his face.

“I was looking for him after we cleared their last free-kick and the final whistle was blown.

“That was my passion getting the better of me.

“We shook hands after we’d got changed. It’s all fine. There was nothing in it really.

“I’ll know not to do that again.

“You’ve got to deal with players trying to get under your skin and keep a calm head at all times.

“Strikers are probably a bit more vocal up here.

“I was told it would be like that, which is fine.

“That’s part of football.

“Opponents will try to get in your head to get the better of you.”

Every week a tough test

Neither Airdrie nor Queen’s Park are title challengers but Saints had to battle for their victories over both of them.

“Queen’s Park looked like a tough game,” said Diabate.

“But that was another big win the boys got.

“We’ve got a lot of quality players who can do both sides of the game – play football and be aggressive to win battles.

“There will be a lot of games where we have to grind it out.

“So far, we’ve done that.

“It’s going to get harder.

“We’ll be playing teams for a second time soon so that changes things as well. It makes it tougher.

“We’re only in October. That’s so much more work to do.

“If we slacken off, we’ll get punished. There’s nothing surer.

“There are things to improve on.

“You never play a perfect game.

“We’re chasing excellence as well.

“That means dissecting games even if we’re winning them to see where we can be better.”