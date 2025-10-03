Cheick Diabate lifts lid on FIRST professional red card as St Johnstone defender vows lesson has been learned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cheick Diabate lifts lid on FIRST professional red card as St Johnstone defender vows lesson has been learned

The centre-half was red carded after the final whistle against Airdrie.

By Eric Nicolson
Cheick Diabate.
Cheick Diabate. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone defender, Cheick Diabate, has admitted that “passion” got the better of him when he picked up the first red card of his career.

The powerful centre-half hopes for plenty more opportunities to celebrate hard-fought wins in the Championship, as was the case last week at Airdrie.

But he won’t be doing it “in the face” of opposition strikers.

Diabate picked up two yellows in quick succession in Lanarkshire, having scored one of Saints’ goals in a 2-1 victory.

His personal duel with Aaron Reid got heated just before and after the final whistle.

The former Exeter City man has accepted the ordering off, and the fact that it was his misjudgement that precipitated it.

And, as he prepares to return to the Saints team for Saturday’s clash with Ayr United, a lesson has been learned.

“That was my first red card in senior football,” said Diabate.

“My last one was as a first-year scholar at Exeter – I must have been 16.

“We were playing at Cheltenham.

“The ball wasn’t even in play, and I just ran to one of their team who had fouled our player, and pushed him to the ground.

“That got me sent off.

Highs and lows

“It was a real mixture of emotions for me at Airdrie after getting my first goal for the club and us winning the game.

“The end was weird.

“We weathered a bit of a storm and in the last few minutes, all of a sudden people were getting a bit hyper.

“My first yellow was a bit soft – I was just trying to hold the guy off.

“The second yellow – I shouldn’t have done that, celebrating in his face.

“I was looking for him after we cleared their last free-kick and the final whistle was blown.

“That was my passion getting the better of me.

“We shook hands after we’d got changed. It’s all fine. There was nothing in it really.

“I’ll know not to do that again.

Cheick Diabate is shown a red card after the final whistle at Airdrie.
Cheick Diabate is shown a red card after the final whistle at Airdrie. Image: SNS.

“You’ve got to deal with players trying to get under your skin and keep a calm head at all times.

“Strikers are probably a bit more vocal up here.

“I was told it would be like that, which is fine.

“That’s part of football.

“Opponents will try to get in your head to get the better of you.”

Every week a tough test

Neither Airdrie nor Queen’s Park are title challengers but Saints had to battle for their victories over both of them.

“Queen’s Park looked like a tough game,” said Diabate.

“But that was another big win the boys got.

St Johnstone players celebrate at full-time after beating Queen's Park.
St Johnstone found a way to win at Queen’s Park. Image: SNS.

“We’ve got a lot of quality players who can do both sides of the game – play football and be aggressive to win battles.

“There will be a lot of games where we have to grind it out.

“So far, we’ve done that.

“It’s going to get harder.

“We’ll be playing teams for a second time soon so that changes things as well. It makes it tougher.

“We’re only in October. That’s so much more work to do.

“If we slacken off, we’ll get punished. There’s nothing surer.

“There are things to improve on.

“You never play a perfect game.

“We’re chasing excellence as well.

“That means dissecting games even if we’re winning them to see where we can be better.”

Conversation