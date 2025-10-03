JIM SPENCE: My BIG prediction for Simo Valakari’s St Johnstone

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari is proving the old adage: ‘Build it and they will come,’ as Perth fans flock to savour Saints’ scintillating renaissance.

Unlike the Premiership, the Championship is a much harder league to predict the winners in, but, as Saints fans rekindle their love affair with the team after the grim times last season, I’m convinced this side will wrap the Championship up in short order.

Perth punters are sensing the sweet smell of success from a team taking the division by the scruff of the neck.

Saints’ form is scintillating; with 18 goals scored and just five conceded, they’re already an unbridgeable 18 points clear of a Ross County side that has imploded, and that I had expected to scrap it out with them for the title.

Maintaining their stunning start seems entirely possible, given the self-belief and sense of purpose Valakari has imbued in his squad, which is powerful testimony to his belief in the players and theirs in him.

Partick Thistle have emerged as their nearest rivals, six points behind with a game in hand, but Saints have come out of the traps like greyhounds and have already claimed a huge psychological advantage over rivals who trail in their wake.

I don’t see anyone reining them in.

The Perth mindset looks rock solid and, even this early, I don’t see that suggesting anything other than a swift return to next season’s Premiership.