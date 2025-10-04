St Johnstone goalie Ross Sinclair suffers new injury blow

St Johnstone back-up goalkeeper, Ross Sinclair, has suffered a fresh injury blow.

The former Scotland under-21 international overcame wrist problems early in his career before missing virtually the whole of 2023/24 after elbow surgery.

He was also sidelined on a couple of occasions last season.

Toby Steward has been the Saints starting goalie in this campaign so far, with Sinclair on the bench.

But the 24-year-old injured his thumb on the training ground and wasn’t in the Perth squad for their weekend clash with Ayr United, with youngster Kyle Thomson the substitute keeper.

Boss, Simo Valakari, said: “He’s so unlucky.

“He did his thumb in training and will face a couple of weeks on the sidelines.”