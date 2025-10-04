St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari gives first quarter verdict after draw with Ayr United

St Johnstone didn’t get the win they craved to finish the first quarter of the season with a bang.

But Perth boss, Simo Valakari, praised his players for their undefeated start to the Championship campaign.

A 0-0 draw, with the Ayr United goalkeeper untroubled for the full match, wasn’t the usual script Saints fans have come to expect at McDiarmid Park.

With other promotion contenders dropping points and Valakari’s side still six points clear at the top of the table, the big picture is healthy, however.

“If anyone had said we would be unbeaten after the first quarter, I’d have taken it,” said the Finn.

“We now know our opponents after playing them all.

“Going nine games unbeaten is the sign of good foundations, good basics and the character of the team.

“But it’s only 25% of the season. There’s a long way to go.”

This was the first time Saints haven’t scored in the league and Valakari had no complaints with the result.

“I would say it’s a good point,” he said.

“It’s important in tight matches that you don’t lose.

“We kept a clean sheet and, as always, I respect the result. I’m OK with this point.

“The one thing we couldn’t control was the wind.

“It made the game very difficult but that wasn’t the only reason that we weren’t as in the game in the first half as we were in the second.

“Our balance when we were attacking was not right. We were pushing too many players ahead of the ball.

“Ayr United are very strong in transition, and we were caught out a few times.

“They have the highest metrics in the league for running forward in these attacking transitions.

“Second half, we changed it and got a better balance.

“We were much more comfortable.

“We kept pushing but credit to our opponent, they kept blocking our final pass and our shot.

“It didn’t quite click for us in the final third today. We couldn’t find a moment of quality.”

Poor first half

Saints struggled to find their usual rhythm in the first half, with a Kai Fotheringham header from a Reece McAlear cross their best opportunity.

But even that was only a half-chance.

At the other end, Toby Steward tipped a low Ethan Walker shot past the post.

Steward had a similar save to make in the 75th minute, this time to deny Marco Rus.

The stops weren’t as eye-catching as his last-gasp ones against Dunfermline, but Steward again showed his worth.

“Toby made two good saves,” said Valakari.

“He’s young but he had enough experience of football on loan before.

“It wasn’t a gamble taking him.

“He’s more mature than his age.”

Saints had huffed and puffed to little effect and were nearly knocked out by a stoppage time sucker punch when Anton Dowds got his head to a cross from the left.

Thankfully, though his glancing effort was well off target.