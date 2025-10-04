Scott Brown makes financial gulf St Johnstone and Ayr United claim after ‘exceptional’ Perth draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Scott Brown makes financial gulf St Johnstone and Ayr United claim after ‘exceptional’ Perth draw

Saints were frustrated by their opponents at McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
Scott Brown watches the Ayr warm-up.
Scott Brown. Image: SNS.

Ayr United can’t match St Johnstone’s player budget, according to manager, Scott Brown.

But he believes his team showed in their 0-0 draw with the league leaders that they can match them on the pitch.

Brown hailed an “exceptional” performance from the Somerset Park side to ensure their goalkeeper didn’t have a shot to save in Saturday’s game.

And, despite the fact that there are still 12 points between the two clubs, he believes Ayr have provided evidence they are heading in the right direction after they became only the second Championship team to stop Saints from winning.

Scott Brown on the touchline.
Scott Brown was a happy man after his team’s draw with St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“Look at the finances,” he said. “It’s night and day between us and them.

“One-off games, we can do it.

“But it’s doing that continuously week in week out – it’s down to mentality, drive and focus.

“In the last three games we’ve been exceptional.

“We are in a good place. We need to keep the momentum going.”

‘Best defensive job’

Brown added: “St Johnstone had scored the most goals in the league, had the most shots and had shown the most flair in the final third.

“We defended exceptionally and frustrated them.

“The way we defended was really good man for man.

“But also understanding that if someone got beat, there were reinforcements.

“The lads were exceptional from start to finish.

“Look, defending is an art.

“They chucked everyone on and still didn’t have any shots on target.

“That’s the best defensive job I’ve seen us do and we did it against the league leaders.

“They have quite a fluid front three and the two eights, so it was really important to have that structure.”

