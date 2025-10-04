Scott Brown makes financial gulf St Johnstone and Ayr United claim after ‘exceptional’ Perth draw

Ayr United can’t match St Johnstone’s player budget, according to manager, Scott Brown.

But he believes his team showed in their 0-0 draw with the league leaders that they can match them on the pitch.

Brown hailed an “exceptional” performance from the Somerset Park side to ensure their goalkeeper didn’t have a shot to save in Saturday’s game.

And, despite the fact that there are still 12 points between the two clubs, he believes Ayr have provided evidence they are heading in the right direction after they became only the second Championship team to stop Saints from winning.

“Look at the finances,” he said. “It’s night and day between us and them.

“One-off games, we can do it.

“But it’s doing that continuously week in week out – it’s down to mentality, drive and focus.

“In the last three games we’ve been exceptional.

“We are in a good place. We need to keep the momentum going.”

‘Best defensive job’

Brown added: “St Johnstone had scored the most goals in the league, had the most shots and had shown the most flair in the final third.

“We defended exceptionally and frustrated them.

“The way we defended was really good man for man.

“But also understanding that if someone got beat, there were reinforcements.

“The lads were exceptional from start to finish.

“Look, defending is an art.

“They chucked everyone on and still didn’t have any shots on target.

“That’s the best defensive job I’ve seen us do and we did it against the league leaders.

“They have quite a fluid front three and the two eights, so it was really important to have that structure.”