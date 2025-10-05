St Johnstone captain Jason Holt delivers Josh McPake creative burden warning

St Johnstone need to make sure they don’t become over reliant on Josh McPake, according to captain, Jason Holt.

The 0-0 draw with Ayr United on Saturday was the first time the Perth side haven’t scored in a league game this season.

It was also the least threatening they’ve been in the opposition penalty box.

McPake has been Saints’ star attacker by some distance, scoring late winners against Dunfermline and Queen’s Park recently.

Ayr dealt with the in-form left winger better than any other opponent had previously.

And there was nobody else in blue who looked like filling the game-changing void.

“We’re obviously disappointed that we didn’t create chances like we have done in the games before,” said Holt.

“We got ourselves into some good positions but lacked a spark to test their goalie.

“That’s throughout the team.

“We know how important Josh is to the team.

“He’s been absolutely fantastic.

“I can’t speak highly enough about how well he’s done.

“We need to spread the load throughout the team in terms of creating chances or scoring goals.

“We can’t just hang our hat on certain individuals.

“It’s a huge kudos to Josh that teams are now doubling up on him and making it really difficult.

“Even when they do that, we know that he’s still got the quality to get out of these situations.

“He was going past defenders today.

“But the rest of us can certainly help take the load off him and create chances from other areas when Josh is getting a lot of attention.”

Two strikers light

Saints will have McPake in their starting line-up when Ross County visit McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

But Adama Sidibeh and Uche Ikpeazu will both be on international duty.

“Adama and Uche will be a big miss,” said Holt.

“But we’ve got enough strength in depth and quality to cope with that.

“Boys will be desperate to get an opportunity and will be ready to step up.

“I think we’ve got more than enough to deal with it.”

Saturday was only the second time Saints haven’t won a league game this season, they’re still unbeaten having completed their first quarter of fixtures, and the gap to second place remains six points.

Searching for positives isn’t hard.

“If you’re not going to win, make sure you don’t lose,” said Holt.

“Hopefully that turns out to be a good point at the end of the season.

“When we came off the pitch, we were disappointed but when you take a step back there’s a lot of positivity.

“Hopefully we can keep merging the good things happening off the pitch and on it.

“Myself and the other boys who were here last year found it extremely difficult at times.

“There was a big turnaround in the summer.

“We’ve managed to give the fans something to shout about so far, and we have to continue doing that.

“There’s an expectation on this group of players to win games.

“We’ve managed that pressure really well so far.

“There will be bumps – and when they come, we have to react well.

“I think we’ve got the characters in the dressing room to do that.”