Can St Johnstone overcome the loss of two main strikers to lock Ross County out of title contention?

For only the second time this league season, St Johnstone dropped points.

And as was the case when Morton were the visitors to McDiarmid Park at the end of August, the home draw against Ayr United didn’t impact their lead at the top of the Championship table.

On this occasion, nearest rivals, Partick Thistle, also had to settle for one point, while Raith Rovers were beaten by Ross County.

Given the nature of the contest (Saints were vulnerable on the counter-attack in the first half and unimpressive in the final third throughout) Simo Valakari was quite right to be “OK with this point”.

And given the fact it was the last game of the first quarter and Saints are yet to be defeated (or outplayed) he was quite right to reference the bigger picture rather than dwell entirely on the match just finished.

Courier Sport picks out four talking points from Saturday’s match.

A new phase

Call it what you like – a phase, a blip, a mini-slump, a different challenge – that’s four games in a row which have ended in Saints either winning late and narrowly (Dunfermline and Queen’s Park), hanging on (Airdrie) or, in the case of Ayr, not winning at all.

Those matches all had their own unique narratives, with the first two featuring utterly dominant spells that were up there with the best football the team has played this season.

But there’s no doubt that Championship life has got tougher for Valakari’s men of late.

In one of the key facets of the game, Saints remain dominant – possession.

It was 60% in their favour.

Had Scott Brown strayed into Barry Robson territory and turned his pride in and praise of his team’s defensive display into talk of “deserving” a result they didn’t get, he would have been wrong.

It continues to be the case that no side in the division has played better than Saints or earned more than they’ve got.

However, pressing in the right areas and at the right times, and quickly getting the ball into space vacated by a full-back, is more of a theme at the end of the first set of fixtures than it was at the start.

In defence, if you’re playing against Saints, you get plenty of bodies around Josh McPake, push him as wide as you can, as often as you can and back yourself to be more alert in the penalty box to cut-backs, crosses and second balls than the Perth talisman’s team-mates.

There is an opposition game-plan emerging, even though nobody has yet been capable of executing it to full reward.

Until there’s a right-side or central attacking threat to get close to the one on the left, the league leaders will continue to be involved in tight contests like this, struggling to find a way through packed defences and susceptible to a rapid transition when a move breaks down.

Full-backs

Valakari has started five different players at full-back in the league so far.

Reghan Tumilty, Sven Sprangler and Adam Forrester have been used on the right, with Matty Foulds and Morgan Boyes on the left.

That you could make a case for Liam Smith going straight into the team next Saturday on either side, despite only playing 20 minutes for his new club and missing six weeks through a calf injury, tells you that Valakari hasn’t made his mind up about either wide defensive slot.

A manager will say that options are a good thing, but you can be sure the Finn would much rather he had the same clarity of thought at full-back as he does in other positions.

Sprangler is a midfielder who can do a job there so isn’t a long-term option.

Forrester has put in a couple of decent performances but doesn’t help address that right side attacking deficit spoken about above and has toiled positionally for spells in the Dunfermline and Ayr games.

Tumilty occupies an opposition left-back far more effectively but isn’t as comfortable defending his back post.

On balance, I do think he was unfortunate to come out of the team as his form curve was on the rise, and his defensive reliability was also increasing.

But he didn’t make a statement off the bench against Airdrie or Queen’s Park, and Valakari turned to Sprangler as Forrester’s replacement on Saturday.

Foulds’ steady improvement hasn’t grabbed headlines but there has been substance to it.

To my eyes, unless you’re coming up against a team of attacking giants (and that wasn’t Ayr), Morgan Boyes doesn’t offer as much at left-back as he does at centre-half and doesn’t offer as much at left-back as the guy who was benched on this occasion.

The right is more of an issue, chiefly because that full-back doesn’t have McPake in front of him so isn’t required to do as much offensively.

Valakari has a man-management task on his hands with Tumilty, and the Forrester situation is complicated by the fact he’s at McDiarmid Park on a co-operation agreement loan so could, in theory, be recalled if he’s not playing regularly.

With Smith likely to be in contention for the Ross County game but lacking match fitness, the head coach’s next selection is far from obvious.

Opportunity for Louis Lloyd

As a general rule of thumb, Adama Sidibeh has been less effective for Saints at home than he has been on the road.

The higher the defensive line and the more attacking-minded an opposition team is, the greater his impact.

He’s a striker who likes space to run into and finds it hard to evade markers and make the right split-second decisions in a crowded penalty box.

Sidibeh being replaced in the second half by Uche Ikpeazu at McDiarmid is basically a case of when rather than if.

Ikpeazu has also found life harder in Perth as well, though.

All his big moments and game-influencing cameos have been in away games.

In that context, it’s probably better that Saints are losing both to international duty while they are playing at home, as will be the case on Saturday.

Also, neither are on top form.

Ikpeazu still hasn’t started a league match and Sidibeh hasn’t built on his goal-scoring display in Kirkcaldy.

You would imagine Jamie Gullan will be given the number nine role against County.

It might even have been in Valakari’s mind to have a look at the former Raith Rovers player in that position anyway.

Widening the discussion, Saints are a centre-forward light.

It felt that way even when Sidibeh was playing well.

It felt that way on deadline day over a month ago.

And it felt that way when the loan window closed last week.

Far from Louis Lloyd’s path being impeded while recovering from a broken bone in his foot, his route to first team game-time actually looks more open than it did when he picked up his training ground injury in July.

Even with Sidibeh and Ikpeazu in the country, that would be the case.

Biggest challenge yet

St Johnstone’s first quarter output has been impressive whichever way you look at it.

But it becomes even more so when you consider that almost every opponent they’ve faced has come into the fixture against Saints feeling good about themselves.

Partick Thistle had the same confidence-inducing 100% League Cup record ahead of the first game of the season.

Arbroath had just won away at Queen’s Park.

Morton were unbeaten.

Raith Rovers were second top, with the incentive of jumping above Saints.

Dunfermline had thrashed Arbroath 5-0 at Gayfield.

Airdrie had picked up their first point under new manager, Danny Lennon (against promotion contenders, Raith).

Queen’s Park had beaten Ross County in Dingwall.

And Ayr had won two in a row for the first time this season.

Only County, on day two, weren’t on the up (but even then they had only drawn their first league match, not lost it).

And the trend will continue on Saturday.

Tony Docherty’s side have now won their first match of the campaign.

They will also have their star striker, Ronan Hale, available after he was left out of the Northern Ireland squad.

With their opponent deprived of Sidibeh and Ikpeazu, the opportunity for a rejuvenated County to become the first team to beat Saints is obvious.

Sixteen points off the pace, they’re already stretching the definition of title contenders and, even this early in the season, surely have to win to keep realistic hopes of finishing first alive.

They may be second bottom, but the selection circumstances make this Saints’ toughest challenge to date.

There will be in-built mitigating circumstances should the unbeaten run be ended.

But you can be sure Valakari will be drilling home the message that beating the side who came down from the Premiership with them, who continues to throw money at their playing squad and who can now point to a result that indicates a corner has been turned – and doing so without their only two fit out-and-out number nines – would be the definition of a statement win.

The stakes (and pressure) couldn’t be higher for Ross County, but the incentive couldn’t be greater for St Johnstone.