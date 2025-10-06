St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari gives big Louis Lloyd comeback update

St Johnstone striker, Louis Lloyd, could make “fast progress” into the Perth squad now that he’s back on grass, according to boss, Simo Valakari.

The Welsh forward has been out of action since breaking a bone in his foot at the end of July.

His recuperation was delayed after the wound was infected.

But Lloyd now has a full week of running under his belt.

And, because it was a straightforward bone break he sustained on the training ground, there’s a quicker route back to first team availability than if it had been a muscle injury.

Valakari is set to firm-up a timescale for that to happen with Saints’ medical staff this week.

And the Finn believes the position Lloyd plays will also speed up the process of getting the summer signing from Caernarfon Town, yet to play a competitive game, into a Championship match-day squad.

Quick steps

“It’s been great to see Louis running,” said Valakari. “Even though he’s maybe not enjoying it!

“He’s back on the field with the players and smiling.

“With him, there could be fast progress.

“Once the bone is healed, you know where you are, and you can start making quick steps.

“The hardest part during the season with those boys coming back is how you can get them playing.

“One possibility is organising closed-doors games – some players would get minutes they need.

“With a striker, it’s perhaps a little easier than with a defender.

“You can give them minutes at the end of games.

“He can come on when you need a goal.

“It’s much easier than say, to give a centre-back 10 minutes.

“I have not yet talked with the medical department, so I cannot say a timeline.”