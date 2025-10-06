St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari gives big Louis Lloyd comeback update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari gives big Louis Lloyd comeback update

The Welsh striker hasn't kicked a ball for Saints since signing in the summer.

By Eric Nicolson
Louis Lloyd during a training session.
Louis Lloyd got injured on the training ground. Image: PPA.

St Johnstone striker, Louis Lloyd, could make “fast progress” into the Perth squad now that he’s back on grass, according to boss, Simo Valakari.

The Welsh forward has been out of action since breaking a bone in his foot at the end of July.

His recuperation was delayed after the wound was infected.

But Lloyd now has a full week of running under his belt.

And, because it was a straightforward bone break he sustained on the training ground, there’s a quicker route back to first team availability than if it had been a muscle injury.

Valakari is set to firm-up a timescale for that to happen with Saints’ medical staff this week.

And the Finn believes the position Lloyd plays will also speed up the process of getting the summer signing from Caernarfon Town, yet to play a competitive game, into a Championship match-day squad.

Quick steps

“It’s been great to see Louis running,” said Valakari. “Even though he’s maybe not enjoying it!

“He’s back on the field with the players and smiling.

“With him, there could be fast progress.

“Once the bone is healed, you know where you are, and you can start making quick steps.

“The hardest part during the season with those boys coming back is how you can get them playing.

“One possibility is organising closed-doors games – some players would get minutes they need.

Louis Lloyd in action during a pre-season friendly.
Louis Lloyd in action during a pre-season friendly. Image: SNS.

“With a striker, it’s perhaps a little easier than with a defender.

“You can give them minutes at the end of games.

“He can come on when you need a goal.

“It’s much easier than say, to give a centre-back 10 minutes.

“I have not yet talked with the medical department, so I cannot say a timeline.”

Conversation