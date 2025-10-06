St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari makes Bozo Mikulic comeback judgement as defender returns to Croatia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari makes Bozo Mikulic comeback judgement as defender returns to Croatia

The 28-year-old has been out of action since the end of February.

By Eric Nicolson
Bozo Mikulic arrives at McDiarmid Park for a St Johnstone game.
Bozo Mikulic. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone defender, Bozo Mikulic, has returned to Croatia for the final examination of his reconstructed knee.

The centre-half has been stepping up his comeback from an ACL tear on the McDiarmid Park training field over the last few weeks.

Mikulic will now spend time with the surgeon who operated on his knee seven months ago – and the other one earlier in his career.

All going to plan, when the 28-year-old is next in Perth it will be to rejoin team training.

“Bozo will spend one week there doing the final test, whatever needs to be done,” said head coach, Simo Valakari.

“I am told that if everything is as it should be then he will start taking part in the team training, even if it is modified moments.

“We all need to understand that it’s not like he will come back here and start playing.

Bozo Mikulic walking out of the tunnel at Kilmarnock.
Bozo Mikulic. Image: SNS.

“I still think even when he is with us, that it will be closer to January when he is properly ready.

“He will be with the same surgeon.

“It is so important that he goes back there because they have good relationship.

“They have been working with each other before and he knows exactly where he should be.

“It’s important to get that opinion.”

