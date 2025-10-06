St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari makes Bozo Mikulic comeback judgement as defender returns to Croatia

St Johnstone defender, Bozo Mikulic, has returned to Croatia for the final examination of his reconstructed knee.

The centre-half has been stepping up his comeback from an ACL tear on the McDiarmid Park training field over the last few weeks.

Mikulic will now spend time with the surgeon who operated on his knee seven months ago – and the other one earlier in his career.

All going to plan, when the 28-year-old is next in Perth it will be to rejoin team training.

“Bozo will spend one week there doing the final test, whatever needs to be done,” said head coach, Simo Valakari.

“I am told that if everything is as it should be then he will start taking part in the team training, even if it is modified moments.

“We all need to understand that it’s not like he will come back here and start playing.

“I still think even when he is with us, that it will be closer to January when he is properly ready.

“He will be with the same surgeon.

“It is so important that he goes back there because they have good relationship.

“They have been working with each other before and he knows exactly where he should be.

“It’s important to get that opinion.”