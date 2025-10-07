St Johnstone title rivals assessed: Who is the biggest threat to Simo Valakari’s team?

St Johnstone have completed their first quarter of fixtures in a division they hope to spend a passing visit in.

The Perth side have only dropped four points, winning seven of their nine fixtures so far.

That’s earned them a six-point lead at the top of the Championship, albeit Partick Thistle have a game in hand.

As Simo Valakari observed at the weekend, it’s a position he would have gladly accepted before a ball was kicked.

Now that everybody has been played once, Courier Sport assesses which of five teams is likeliest to be their main title rivals.

Ross County

Going as far down the table as second bottom would be regarded by many as fanciful in the search for a potential league winner.

A 16-point gap between Saints and the day one favourites is verging on insurmountable, with the play-offs by far their more realistic route back to the Premiership .

But County have the most expensively assembled squad in the division by a distance and owner, Roy MacGregor, will no doubt spend big again in January.

Football logic suggests money will soon talk.

If they beat Saints on Saturday, I certainly won’t be counting the Staggies out as they’re still the side who, if things click, have the greatest capacity to put together a nine or 10-game winning run.

Dunfermline

The Pars are only two points better off than County.

I wouldn’t have predicted that on the night they gave Saints a run for their money in a live TV thriller at McDiarmid Park.

Valakari revealed ahead of that game that his scouts believed Dunfermline would be the best team they faced and that’s how it turned out.

However, they’ve lost two and drawn one since.

Neil Lennon has been saying inconsistency is to be expected given the number of young players he has in his squad.

That’s fair.

It’s also the reason I’d now be more worried about County rejoining the title race than Dunfermline, who look a better side at the moment.

Raith Rovers

The performance (or improvement) ceiling isn’t as high in Kirkcaldy as it is in Dunfermline, but the lows shouldn’t be as deep or prolonged.

Barry Robson has a squad that looks better equipped to endure everything a gruelling Championship campaign has to throw at them – and end up in the play-offs.

Basically, the players are more experienced.

However, there aren’t as many key men at a career high as was the case two years ago and, unless they do some very astute January business, Rovers don’t scream ‘title candidates’ as things stand.

Partick Thistle

If this list was compiled purely on the basis of how teams have played against St Johnstone, Thistle would be nowhere near it.

They were thrashed in Perth, after showing reckless naivety on the first day of the season.

The scoreline could have nudged double figures, such was the gulf between the two teams.

But it’s to Mark Wilson and his players’ great credit that since that game, they’ve matched Saints point for point.

It’s also to his credit that Thistle are a front-foot side and won’t try to win the league on the counter-attack.

Fitzpatrick, Watt and Chalmers is a formidable frontline – perhaps even more dangerous and better balanced than Valakari’s.

But the same can’t be said of their midfield and defence.

Should the Jags stay within touching distance of Saints by January, or even them pass, it will be fascinating to see if a transfer window gamble is taken to really go for the title.

Ayr United

Saints fans might not share this opinion after watching Scott Brown’s team time-waste and settle for a draw at McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

The manager telling his players to slow down when they had a throw-in late in the game spoke volumes about intent to win and close the gap to their opponents.

But there were encouraging indications from an Ayr point of view that this is a team heading in the right direction.

For starters, Dylan Watret, just 19, dealt with Josh McPake better than anybody else has this season.

There’s a nice combination of skillsets in central midfield with Ben Dempsey and Kyle Ure, while at the back, Kevin Holt and Scott McMann are consistent performers at this level and could still be Premiership players.

Don’t be kidded on by the fact that there were only six Ayr substitutes listed on Saturday.

Three of those – Dom Thomas, Anton Dowds and George Oakley – will enhance the team as the season progresses, you would imagine.

Also, don’t be kidded on by Brown’s wee budget v big budget theory when talking about Ayr and Saints.

Thomas and Holt didn’t come back from Ireland on the cheap, that’s for sure, and there’s little doubt that he’ll have more money to spend in January.

A side which can defend and counter-attack as well as Ayr did, and will soon have course and distance forwards returning to the starting line-up, is definitely one to keep an eye on.

Maybe there’s a bit of recency bias at play (and a sub-conscious downgrading of Thistle because of that performance in Perth).

But, after the first round of fixtures, Ayr are my choice as the biggest threat to Saints.