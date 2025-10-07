St Johnstone title rivals assessed: Who is the biggest threat to Simo Valakari’s team?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone title rivals assessed: Who is the biggest threat to Simo Valakari’s team?

The Perth side are unbeaten and have a six-point lead.

Tony Docherty and Scott Brown shake hands before a game.
Tony Docherty and Scott Brown will still hope to challenge St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

St Johnstone have completed their first quarter of fixtures in a division they hope to spend a passing visit in.

The Perth side have only dropped four points, winning seven of their nine fixtures so far.

That’s earned them a six-point lead at the top of the Championship, albeit Partick Thistle have a game in hand.

As Simo Valakari observed at the weekend, it’s a position he would have gladly accepted before a ball was kicked.

Now that everybody has been played once, Courier Sport assesses which of five teams is likeliest to be their main title rivals.

Ross County

Going as far down the table as second bottom would be regarded by many as fanciful in the search for a potential league winner.

A 16-point gap between Saints and the day one favourites is verging on insurmountable, with the play-offs by far their more realistic route back to the Premiership .

But County have the most expensively assembled squad in the division by a distance and owner, Roy MacGregor, will no doubt spend big again in January.

Tony Docherty applauds the Ross County fans.
Tony Docherty has got his first win with Ross County. Image: SNS.

Football logic suggests money will soon talk.

If they beat Saints on Saturday, I certainly won’t be counting the Staggies out as they’re still the side who, if things click, have the greatest capacity to put together a nine or 10-game winning run.

Dunfermline

The Pars are only two points better off than County.

I wouldn’t have predicted that on the night they gave Saints a run for their money in a live TV thriller at McDiarmid Park.

Valakari revealed ahead of that game that his scouts believed Dunfermline would be the best team they faced and that’s how it turned out.

Neil Lennon with his head in his hands.
Dunfermline lost to St Johnstone late in the game. Image: SNS.

However, they’ve lost two and drawn one since.

Neil Lennon has been saying inconsistency is to be expected given the number of young players he has in his squad.

That’s fair.

It’s also the reason I’d now be more worried about County rejoining the title race than Dunfermline, who look a better side at the moment.

Raith Rovers

The performance (or improvement) ceiling isn’t as high in Kirkcaldy as it is in Dunfermline, but the lows shouldn’t be as deep or prolonged.

Barry Robson has a squad that looks better equipped to endure everything a gruelling Championship campaign has to throw at them – and end up in the play-offs.

Barry Robson pointing a finger during the game against St Johnstone.
Raith Rovers were unlucky to lose to St Johnstone, according to Barry Robson. Image: SNS.

Basically, the players are more experienced.

However, there aren’t as many key men at a career high as was the case two years ago and, unless they do some very astute January business, Rovers don’t scream ‘title candidates’ as things stand.

Partick Thistle

If this list was compiled purely on the basis of how teams have played against St Johnstone, Thistle would be nowhere near it.

They were thrashed in Perth, after showing reckless naivety on the first day of the season.

The scoreline could have nudged double figures, such was the gulf between the two teams.

But it’s to Mark Wilson and his players’ great credit that since that game, they’ve matched Saints point for point.

Mark Wilson and Simo Valakari shaking hands.
Mark Wilson and Simo Valakari were in opposite dugouts on the first day of the season. Image: SNS.

It’s also to his credit that Thistle are a front-foot side and won’t try to win the league on the counter-attack.

Fitzpatrick, Watt and Chalmers is a formidable frontline – perhaps even more dangerous and better balanced than Valakari’s.

But the same can’t be said of their midfield and defence.

Should the Jags stay within touching distance of Saints by January, or even them pass, it will be fascinating to see if a transfer window gamble is taken to really go for the title.

Ayr United

Saints fans might not share this opinion after watching Scott Brown’s team time-waste and settle for a draw at McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

The manager telling his players to slow down when they had a throw-in late in the game spoke volumes about intent to win and close the gap to their opponents.

But there were encouraging indications from an Ayr point of view that this is a team heading in the right direction.

For starters, Dylan Watret, just 19, dealt with Josh McPake better than anybody else has this season.

There’s a nice combination of skillsets in central midfield with Ben Dempsey and Kyle Ure, while at the back, Kevin Holt and Scott McMann are consistent performers at this level and could still be Premiership players.

Don’t be kidded on by the fact that there were only six Ayr substitutes listed on Saturday.

Three of those – Dom Thomas, Anton Dowds and George Oakley – will enhance the team as the season progresses, you would imagine.

Also, don’t be kidded on by Brown’s wee budget v big budget theory when talking about Ayr and Saints.

Scott Brown on the touchline.
Scott Brown was a happy man after his team’s draw with St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Thomas and Holt didn’t come back from Ireland on the cheap, that’s for sure, and there’s little doubt that he’ll have more money to spend in January.

A side which can defend and counter-attack as well as Ayr did, and will soon have course and distance forwards returning to the starting line-up, is definitely one to keep an eye on.

Maybe there’s a bit of recency bias at play (and a sub-conscious downgrading of Thistle because of that performance in Perth).

But, after the first round of fixtures, Ayr are my choice as the biggest threat to Saints.

More from St Johnstone FC

Bozo Mikulic arrives at McDiarmid Park for a St Johnstone game.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari makes Bozo Mikulic comeback judgement as defender returns to…
Louis Lloyd during a training session.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari gives big Louis Lloyd comeback update
Josh McPake coming out of the tunnel.
St Johnstone captain Jason Holt delivers Josh McPake creative burden warning
Jamie Gullan with his head in his hands.
Can St Johnstone overcome loss of two main strikers to lock Ross County out…
6
Scott Brown watches the Ayr warm-up.
Scott Brown makes financial gulf St Johnstone and Ayr United claim after 'exceptional' Perth…
Simo Valakari applauds the Saints fans after the Ayr game.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari gives first quarter verdict after draw with Ayr United
Ross Sinclair.
St Johnstone goalie Ross Sinclair suffers new injury blow
Cheick Diabate.
Cheick Diabate lifts lid on FIRST professional red card as St Johnstone defender vows…
St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari's trademark post-match celebration. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: My BIG prediction for Simo Valakari's St Johnstone
6
A close-up picture of Stevie Mallan.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari set to firm-up Stevie Mallan comeback date

Conversation