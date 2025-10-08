St Johnstone boss reveals mixed emotions for missing strikers

Simo Valakari has revealed that Adama Sidibeh and Uche Ikpeazu’s pride in leaving Perth for international duty is mixed with regret at missing out on a crucial game for St Johnstone.

The attacking duo have been alternating as number nines for Saints so far this season – Sidibeh as a starter in all nine league fixtures to date and Ikpeazu, more often than not, as his impact replacement off the bench.

Neither option is open to Valakari this weekend when Ross County visit McDiarmid Park.

The pair have World Cup qualifiers in Africa on their agenda.

Valakari, who earned 32 caps for Finland in his own playing days, would naturally rather have Sidibeh and Ikpeazu in his squad on Saturday.

But leaning on them to stay in Scotland certainly wasn’t a consideration.

“I would never ask a player to not play for their country,” he said.

“It’s such a big thing for them to do in their career.

“I understand the Championship can’t stop like the Premiership does, but I do feel sorry for the players.

“Adama and Uche both want to be involved in our games as well.

“They don’t want to miss anything for us.

“But it’s their countries.

“They have been asked to play and they have to go.

“That’s football and we will just get on with it – now someone else will get their chance.”

‘Get on with it’

Valakari added: “I’m happy for Adama and Uche getting their call-ups.

“It’s a proud thing for them.

“We knew going into the season we’d have some international weeks when players wouldn’t be here.

“That’s football.

“You can miss players through suspensions or injuries, and you just have to get on with it.

“This is the same and we need to find solutions.

“We have options available to us so we will try to find a way.”