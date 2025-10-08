St Johnstone boss reveals mixed emotions for missing strikers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss reveals mixed emotions for missing strikers

Adama Sidibeh and Uche Ikpeazu are on international duty while their team-mates face a clash with Ross County.

By Eric Nicolson
Adama Sidibeh before St Johnstone played Airdrie.
Adama Sidibeh has been called up by Gambia again. Image: SNS.

Simo Valakari has revealed that Adama Sidibeh and Uche Ikpeazu’s pride in leaving Perth for international duty is mixed with regret at missing out on a crucial game for St Johnstone.

The attacking duo have been alternating as number nines for Saints so far this season – Sidibeh as a starter in all nine league fixtures to date and Ikpeazu, more often than not, as his impact replacement off the bench.

Neither option is open to Valakari this weekend when Ross County visit McDiarmid Park.

The pair have World Cup qualifiers in Africa on their agenda.

Valakari, who earned 32 caps for Finland in his own playing days, would naturally rather have Sidibeh and Ikpeazu in his squad on Saturday.

But leaning on them to stay in Scotland certainly wasn’t a consideration.

Uche Ikpeazu in action against Ayr United.
Uche Ikpeazu in action against Ayr United last weekend. Image: SNS.

“I would never ask a player to not play for their country,” he said.

“It’s such a big thing for them to do in their career.

“I understand the Championship can’t stop like the Premiership does, but I do feel sorry for the players.

“Adama and Uche both want to be involved in our games as well.

“They don’t want to miss anything for us.

“But it’s their countries.

“They have been asked to play and they have to go.

“That’s football and we will just get on with it – now someone else will get their chance.”

‘Get on with it’

Valakari added: “I’m happy for Adama and Uche getting their call-ups.

“It’s a proud thing for them.

“We knew going into the season we’d have some international weeks when players wouldn’t be here.

“That’s football.

“You can miss players through suspensions or injuries, and you just have to get on with it.

“This is the same and we need to find solutions.

“We have options available to us so we will try to find a way.”

Conversation