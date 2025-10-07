St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari makes new goalkeeper decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari makes new goalkeeper decision

Ross Sinclair has been ruled out of action for up to two months.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone are in the market for a new goalkeeper, head coach, Simo Valakari, has revealed.

Toby Steward has been a superb addition to the Perth squad, with the on-loan Portsmouth man making some crucial saves recently to maintain Saints’ unbeaten league record.

But his back-up, Ross Sinclair, broke a thumb in training last week and is expected to be sidelined for up to two months.

With Craig Hepburn having been farmed out to Brechin City, that meant 18-year-old Kyle Thomson taking Sinclair’s place on the bench for last Saturday’s draw with Ayr United.

So, Valakari is exploring the possibility of bringing in another keeper.

“We have been looking at free agent options for the goalkeeper position and are trying to come up with something,” he said.

“Six to eight weeks is a long time to go with just two goalkeepers.

Craig Hepburn pointing at someone at Hampden Park.
Craig Hepburn. Image: Shutterstock.

“We took the risk because we wanted Craig Hepburn out on loan for his development and that was still the right decision.

“He has been doing very well at Brechin, and we can see his improvement from playing games.

“When he trains with us it’s very noticeable how much he is progressing.

“So that had to happen.

“But it means we are left a goalkeeper short now that Ross is injured so we’ll see what happens.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Jody Morris in action for St Johnstone at Ibrox.
Ex-St Johnstone hero Jody Morris swaps football for boxing
Tommy Wright with the Scottish Cup trophy.
St Johnstone induct Tommy Wright into hall of fame
Tony Docherty and Scott Brown shake hands before a game.
St Johnstone title rivals assessed: Who is the biggest threat to Simo Valakari's team?
Bozo Mikulic arrives at McDiarmid Park for a St Johnstone game.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari makes Bozo Mikulic comeback judgement as defender returns to…
Louis Lloyd during a training session.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari gives big Louis Lloyd comeback update
Josh McPake coming out of the tunnel.
St Johnstone captain Jason Holt delivers Josh McPake creative burden warning
Jamie Gullan with his head in his hands.
Can St Johnstone overcome loss of two main strikers to lock Ross County out…
6
Scott Brown watches the Ayr warm-up.
Scott Brown makes financial gulf St Johnstone and Ayr United claim after 'exceptional' Perth…
Simo Valakari applauds the Saints fans after the Ayr game.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari gives first quarter verdict after draw with Ayr United
Ross Sinclair.
St Johnstone goalie Ross Sinclair suffers new injury blow

Conversation