St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari makes new goalkeeper decision

St Johnstone are in the market for a new goalkeeper, head coach, Simo Valakari, has revealed.

Toby Steward has been a superb addition to the Perth squad, with the on-loan Portsmouth man making some crucial saves recently to maintain Saints’ unbeaten league record.

But his back-up, Ross Sinclair, broke a thumb in training last week and is expected to be sidelined for up to two months.

With Craig Hepburn having been farmed out to Brechin City, that meant 18-year-old Kyle Thomson taking Sinclair’s place on the bench for last Saturday’s draw with Ayr United.

So, Valakari is exploring the possibility of bringing in another keeper.

“We have been looking at free agent options for the goalkeeper position and are trying to come up with something,” he said.

“Six to eight weeks is a long time to go with just two goalkeepers.

“We took the risk because we wanted Craig Hepburn out on loan for his development and that was still the right decision.

“He has been doing very well at Brechin, and we can see his improvement from playing games.

“When he trains with us it’s very noticeable how much he is progressing.

“So that had to happen.

“But it means we are left a goalkeeper short now that Ross is injured so we’ll see what happens.”