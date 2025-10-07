St Johnstone induct Tommy Wright into hall of fame

Tommy Wright is set to be inducted into the Perth club’s hall of fame.

Six new names will be added to the prestigious list at a dinner in Perth Concert Hall on November 1.

Saints have announced that Wright, who masterminded the historic 2014 Scottish Cup triumph, a third-placed Premiership finish and was at the helm on several special European nights, is one of them.

Now the Northern Ireland under-21 coach, he will return to the Fair City for the occasion.

The second St Johnstone great to be recognised is Sandy McLaren.

The goalkeeper, a local lad, played for the club with distinction between 1927 and 1933 before moving to Leicester City.

He still has a place in Scottish football history as the youngest goalie to be capped by Scotland.

Four other inductees have still to be announced.

Tickets are priced at £72 per person (including vat) or a table of 10 for £700 (including vat), which includes a three-course meal.

To reserve a place email reception@perthsaints.co.uk, telephone 01738 459090 or by visit McDiarmid Park’s reception during office hours.