St Johnstone induct Tommy Wright into hall of fame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone induct Tommy Wright into hall of fame

The 2014 cup-winning manager will be a guest of the club at a dinner next month.

By Eric Nicolson
Tommy Wright with the Scottish Cup trophy.
Tommy Wright. Image: SNS.

Tommy Wright is set to be inducted into the Perth club’s hall of fame.

Six new names will be added to the prestigious list at a dinner in Perth Concert Hall on November 1.

Saints have announced that Wright, who masterminded the historic 2014  Scottish Cup triumph, a third-placed Premiership finish and was at the helm on several special European nights, is one of them.

Now the Northern Ireland under-21 coach, he will return to the Fair City for the occasion.

The second St Johnstone great to be recognised is Sandy McLaren.

The goalkeeper, a local lad, played for the club with distinction between 1927 and 1933 before moving to Leicester City.

He still has a place in Scottish football history as the youngest goalie to be capped by Scotland.

Four other inductees have still to be announced.

Tickets are priced at £72 per person (including vat) or a table of 10 for £700 (including vat), which includes a three-course meal.

To reserve a place email reception@perthsaints.co.uk, telephone 01738 459090 or by visit McDiarmid Park’s reception during office hours.

More from St Johnstone FC

Tony Docherty and Scott Brown shake hands before a game.
St Johnstone title rivals assessed: Who is the biggest threat to Simo Valakari's team?
Bozo Mikulic arrives at McDiarmid Park for a St Johnstone game.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari makes Bozo Mikulic comeback judgement as defender returns to…
Louis Lloyd during a training session.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari gives big Louis Lloyd comeback update
Josh McPake coming out of the tunnel.
St Johnstone captain Jason Holt delivers Josh McPake creative burden warning
Jamie Gullan with his head in his hands.
Can St Johnstone overcome loss of two main strikers to lock Ross County out…
6
Scott Brown watches the Ayr warm-up.
Scott Brown makes financial gulf St Johnstone and Ayr United claim after 'exceptional' Perth…
Simo Valakari applauds the Saints fans after the Ayr game.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari gives first quarter verdict after draw with Ayr United
Ross Sinclair.
St Johnstone goalie Ross Sinclair suffers new injury blow
Cheick Diabate.
Cheick Diabate lifts lid on FIRST professional red card as St Johnstone defender vows…
St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari's trademark post-match celebration. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: My BIG prediction for Simo Valakari's St Johnstone
6

Conversation