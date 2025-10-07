Ex-St Johnstone hero Jody Morris swaps football for boxing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Ex-St Johnstone hero Jody Morris swaps football for boxing

The former midfielder has signed up for a charity fight.

By Eric Nicolson
Jody Morris in action for St Johnstone at Ibrox.
Jody Morris in action for St Johnstone at Ibrox. Image: SNS.

Former St Johnstone fans’ favourite, Jody Morris, is about to swap football for boxing.

A week on Saturday, Morris will step into the ring in a charity event that will see him take on ex-Tottenham playmaker, David Bentley.

The 46-year-old is one of 10 retired footballers who have signed up for the fundraising night.

Adored by Saints fans for the mixture of tenacity, calmness and technical ability he showcased at McDiarmid Park, Morris will be hoping those qualities see him get his arm raised after his bout with Bentley, a younger and bigger man.

Jody Morris in action for St Johnstone in 2011.
Jody Morris in action for St Johnstone in 2011. Image: SNS.

He said: “I’ve had many well-wishers but when it was first announced, it kind of looked like it was a bit of a way away and all of a sudden it’s only two weeks around the corner now.

“I’m pretty focused on just trying to get fitter and better at boxing before the night comes around so you don’t embarrass yourself.

“Nobody wants to lose do they? And usually if you’re losing in boxing fights, it means that you’re taking a bit of punishment, so I’m definitely hoping not to do that!”

Loved by supporters

Morris made over 100 appearances for Saints between 2008 and 2012.

He was part of the team managed by Derek McInnes which secured promotion back to the top-flight.

Despite returning south of the border with Bristol City and forging a successful coaching career alongside Frank Lampard, Morris has always retained his affection for the one club he played for in Scotland.

“After Chelsea, St Johnstone are definitely next in terms of how I feel about a club,” he said. “It will always be like that.

“They are the next result I look for and I’m always rooting for them.

“I spent the longest time there apart from Chelsea.

“The time with Saints was important to me. I had a great relationship with the supporters, and I fell back in love with football in my time with the club.

Jody Morris celebrates with Cillian Sheridan after the Irishman scored against Aberdeen.
Jody Morris celebrates with Cillian Sheridan after the Irishman scored against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

“I will never forget my debut at Dundee. I scored and it was probably the only header of my whole career.

“But I don’t even remember it. I had been pretty much knocked unconscious just before scoring.

“I have watched it back on the telly otherwise I’d know nothing about it. I have a vague memory of the celebrations but that’s about it.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Tommy Wright with the Scottish Cup trophy.
St Johnstone induct Tommy Wright into hall of fame
Tony Docherty and Scott Brown shake hands before a game.
St Johnstone title rivals assessed: Who is the biggest threat to Simo Valakari's team?
Bozo Mikulic arrives at McDiarmid Park for a St Johnstone game.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari makes Bozo Mikulic comeback judgement as defender returns to…
Louis Lloyd during a training session.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari gives big Louis Lloyd comeback update
Josh McPake coming out of the tunnel.
St Johnstone captain Jason Holt delivers Josh McPake creative burden warning
Jamie Gullan with his head in his hands.
Can St Johnstone overcome loss of two main strikers to lock Ross County out…
6
Scott Brown watches the Ayr warm-up.
Scott Brown makes financial gulf St Johnstone and Ayr United claim after 'exceptional' Perth…
Simo Valakari applauds the Saints fans after the Ayr game.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari gives first quarter verdict after draw with Ayr United
Ross Sinclair.
St Johnstone goalie Ross Sinclair suffers new injury blow
Cheick Diabate.
Cheick Diabate lifts lid on FIRST professional red card as St Johnstone defender vows…

Conversation