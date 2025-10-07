Ex-St Johnstone hero Jody Morris swaps football for boxing

Former St Johnstone fans’ favourite, Jody Morris, is about to swap football for boxing.

A week on Saturday, Morris will step into the ring in a charity event that will see him take on ex-Tottenham playmaker, David Bentley.

The 46-year-old is one of 10 retired footballers who have signed up for the fundraising night.

Adored by Saints fans for the mixture of tenacity, calmness and technical ability he showcased at McDiarmid Park, Morris will be hoping those qualities see him get his arm raised after his bout with Bentley, a younger and bigger man.

He said: “I’ve had many well-wishers but when it was first announced, it kind of looked like it was a bit of a way away and all of a sudden it’s only two weeks around the corner now.

“I’m pretty focused on just trying to get fitter and better at boxing before the night comes around so you don’t embarrass yourself.

“Nobody wants to lose do they? And usually if you’re losing in boxing fights, it means that you’re taking a bit of punishment, so I’m definitely hoping not to do that!”

Loved by supporters

Morris made over 100 appearances for Saints between 2008 and 2012.

He was part of the team managed by Derek McInnes which secured promotion back to the top-flight.

Despite returning south of the border with Bristol City and forging a successful coaching career alongside Frank Lampard, Morris has always retained his affection for the one club he played for in Scotland.

“After Chelsea, St Johnstone are definitely next in terms of how I feel about a club,” he said. “It will always be like that.

“They are the next result I look for and I’m always rooting for them.

“I spent the longest time there apart from Chelsea.

“The time with Saints was important to me. I had a great relationship with the supporters, and I fell back in love with football in my time with the club.

“I will never forget my debut at Dundee. I scored and it was probably the only header of my whole career.

“But I don’t even remember it. I had been pretty much knocked unconscious just before scoring.

“I have watched it back on the telly otherwise I’d know nothing about it. I have a vague memory of the celebrations but that’s about it.”