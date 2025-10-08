Freed St Johnstone forward revives career in Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Freed St Johnstone forward revives career in Australia

The first game in a newly-formed league takes place this weekend.

By Eric Nicolson
Three boys with an Australia flag draped over their shoulders, watching a game of football.
A new football league has been formed in Australia. Image: Shutterstock.

A former St Johnstone player is bidding to kickstart his career in a newly formed league in Australia.

Arran Cocks never made a first team appearance for the Perth club after earning a one-year contract from Craig Levein on the back of a 2024 pre-season trial spell.

The 19-year-old was subsequently loaned to Forfar Athletic and Jeanfield Swifts and it came as no surprise when he was one of many released by Simo Valakari in the summer.

Cocks spent three years in the English schoolboy system before signing for Saints.

The South African-born Australian returned to the southern hemisphere after being let go by Saints.

Arran Cocks in action for St Johnstone.
Arran Cocks. Image: PPA.

He has now been picked up by Aussie semi-pro side, Broadmeadow Magic.

They have earned a place in the inaugural Australian Championship, a freshly-created second tier for men’s football.

Magic secured their spot in the competition by winning 19 out of their 22 matches and recording a record number of competition points in their previous league.

Their season starts on Sunday against Moreton City Excelsior.

With Cocks finding a new club, that leaves Max Kucheriavyi and Barry Douglas as the only two players released by Saints in May who remain free agents.

