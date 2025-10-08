Freed St Johnstone forward revives career in Australia

A former St Johnstone player is bidding to kickstart his career in a newly formed league in Australia.

Arran Cocks never made a first team appearance for the Perth club after earning a one-year contract from Craig Levein on the back of a 2024 pre-season trial spell.

The 19-year-old was subsequently loaned to Forfar Athletic and Jeanfield Swifts and it came as no surprise when he was one of many released by Simo Valakari in the summer.

Cocks spent three years in the English schoolboy system before signing for Saints.

The South African-born Australian returned to the southern hemisphere after being let go by Saints.

He has now been picked up by Aussie semi-pro side, Broadmeadow Magic.

They have earned a place in the inaugural Australian Championship, a freshly-created second tier for men’s football.

Magic secured their spot in the competition by winning 19 out of their 22 matches and recording a record number of competition points in their previous league.

Their season starts on Sunday against Moreton City Excelsior.

With Cocks finding a new club, that leaves Max Kucheriavyi and Barry Douglas as the only two players released by Saints in May who remain free agents.