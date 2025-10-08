St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari hails ‘unbelievable backing’ from fans after picking up second award

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, has won his second successive Glen’s Championship manager of the month award.

And the Perth head coach has hailed his supporters for the role they played in ensuring it was four wins out of four in September.

The standout occasion was Saints’ comeback victory over Dunfermline in front of 5,000 home fans.

There was a big travelling support to start the month with a win in Kirkcaldy.

The two other triumphs also came on the road – at Airdrie and Queen’s Park.

“I must thank our fans for their constant support both home and away,” said Valakari.

“They have played a key role in our form so far this season and I am sure they will continue to give us their unbelievable backing as the campaign progresses.”

Players praised

He added: “I am once again honoured to receive this award, but again it belongs to everyone at St Johnstone Football Club.

“The work behind the scenes from everyone across the club is second to none.

“I must give a special shout out to my players who have again produced some great results over the course of the month.

“We have shown a different side to our game, and we are determined to keep our positive form and momentum going.”

Saints started October with a draw against Ayr United and are six points clear at the top of the table.