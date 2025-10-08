St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari hails ‘unbelievable backing’ from fans after picking up second award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari hails ‘unbelievable backing’ from fans after picking up second award

The head coach has been named as September's manager of the month.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari with his manager of the month award for September.
Simo Valakari with his manager of the month award for September.

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, has won his second successive Glen’s Championship manager of the month award.

And the Perth head coach has hailed his supporters for the role they played in ensuring it was four wins out of four in September.

The standout occasion was Saints’ comeback victory over Dunfermline in front of 5,000 home fans.

Simo Valakari celebrates at full-time after beating Dunfermline.
Simo Valakari celebrates at full-time after beating Dunfermline.

There was a big travelling support to start the month with a win in Kirkcaldy.

The two other triumphs also came on the road – at Airdrie and Queen’s Park.

“I must thank our fans for their constant support both home and away,” said Valakari.

“They have played a key role in our form so far this season and I am sure they will continue to give us their unbelievable backing as the campaign progresses.”

Players praised

He added: “I am once again honoured to receive this award, but again it belongs to everyone at St Johnstone Football Club.

“The work behind the scenes from everyone across the club is second to none.

“I must give a special shout out to my players who have again produced some great results over the course of the month.

“We have shown a different side to our game, and we are determined to keep our positive form and momentum going.”

Saints started October with a draw against Ayr United and are six points clear at the top of the table.

Conversation