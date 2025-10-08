Simo Valakari insists Josh McPake can handle extra attention as St Johnstone boss reveals bewilderment over one recent decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari insists Josh McPake can handle extra attention as St Johnstone boss reveals bewilderment over one recent decision

The Perth club's top scorer is a marked man in the Championship.

By Eric Nicolson
A close-up picture of Josh McPake.
Josh McPake is a marked man. Image: SNS.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if St Johnstone star, Josh McPake, is the most fouled player in the country just now.

Watching the Perth side’s recent games, it has certainly felt that way.

Saints boss, Simo Valakari, has no problem with the extra attention his top-scorer has attracted on the back of a highly impressive start to the season.

And the man himself is taking the physicality and the increasing numbers of opposition defenders sent to deal with him in his stride as well.

“Josh is coping with it,” said Valakari. “He’s so strong.

Josh McPake goes to ground in the game against Morton.
Josh McPake goes to ground in the game against Morton. Image: SNS.

“He has good balance and a low centre of gravity.

“It’s very hard to knock him over.

“Maybe sometimes there would be a foul for us in other moments but that’s the game.

“You have to fight and you have to earn the right to play your game.

“Josh accepts that.”

A decision hard to comprehend

There was one incident in Saturday’s game against Ayr United that bemused McPake at the time and hasn’t become any easier to fathom for his manager in the days since.

After a Jason Holt cross looped into the air, the winger had his back to goal and stood his ground as he waited for the ball to drop down near the goal-line.

Ayr goalkeeper, David Mitchell, came flying over the top of him to punch it, sending McPake to the turf in the process.

Naturally, Saints fans and players shouted for a penalty.

And the decision to award a free-kick AGAINST McPake was met with collective incredulity.

Valakari admitted he too has struggled to understand it.

St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari raises his right arm and shouts.
St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“I referee the games in our training, so I know it’s not easy and I have great respect for referees,” he said.

“I was mesmerised by how Ayr got a free-kick for that one, and I haven’t heard anyone understand it.

“For my overall knowledge I’d like to know the reason that decision was made.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Stevie Mallan with a cup of tea before a game.
St Johnstone star Stevie Mallan reveals which Championship club missed out on signing him…
Josh McPake after scoring a late winner.
Josh McPake joins Simo Valakari in St Johnstone awards clean sweep AGAIN
Three boys with an Australia flag draped over their shoulders, watching a game of football.
Freed St Johnstone forward revives career in Australia
Simo Valakari with his manager of the month award for September.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari hails 'unbelievable backing' from fans after picking up second…
Adama Sidibeh before St Johnstone played Airdrie.
St Johnstone boss reveals mixed emotions for missing strikers
Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari makes new goalkeeper decision
Jody Morris in action for St Johnstone at Ibrox.
Ex-St Johnstone hero Jody Morris swaps football for boxing
Tommy Wright with the Scottish Cup trophy.
St Johnstone induct Tommy Wright into hall of fame
Tony Docherty and Scott Brown shake hands before a game.
St Johnstone title rivals assessed: Who is the biggest threat to Simo Valakari's team?
Bozo Mikulic arrives at McDiarmid Park for a St Johnstone game.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari makes Bozo Mikulic comeback judgement as defender returns to…

Conversation