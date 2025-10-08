Simo Valakari insists Josh McPake can handle extra attention as St Johnstone boss reveals bewilderment over one recent decision

It wouldn’t be a surprise if St Johnstone star, Josh McPake, is the most fouled player in the country just now.

Watching the Perth side’s recent games, it has certainly felt that way.

Saints boss, Simo Valakari, has no problem with the extra attention his top-scorer has attracted on the back of a highly impressive start to the season.

And the man himself is taking the physicality and the increasing numbers of opposition defenders sent to deal with him in his stride as well.

“Josh is coping with it,” said Valakari. “He’s so strong.

“He has good balance and a low centre of gravity.

“It’s very hard to knock him over.

“Maybe sometimes there would be a foul for us in other moments but that’s the game.

“You have to fight and you have to earn the right to play your game.

“Josh accepts that.”

A decision hard to comprehend

There was one incident in Saturday’s game against Ayr United that bemused McPake at the time and hasn’t become any easier to fathom for his manager in the days since.

After a Jason Holt cross looped into the air, the winger had his back to goal and stood his ground as he waited for the ball to drop down near the goal-line.

Ayr goalkeeper, David Mitchell, came flying over the top of him to punch it, sending McPake to the turf in the process.

Naturally, Saints fans and players shouted for a penalty.

And the decision to award a free-kick AGAINST McPake was met with collective incredulity.

Valakari admitted he too has struggled to understand it.

“I referee the games in our training, so I know it’s not easy and I have great respect for referees,” he said.

“I was mesmerised by how Ayr got a free-kick for that one, and I haven’t heard anyone understand it.

“For my overall knowledge I’d like to know the reason that decision was made.”