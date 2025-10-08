Josh McPake joins Simo Valakari in St Johnstone awards clean sweep AGAIN

St Johnstone star Josh McPake has joined his manager in winning a second award in a row.

As was the case with Simo Valakari, the Perth winger has been named player of the month for September, recognition he received in August as well.

McPake scored three goals in the month to clinch the William Hill award – two of them late winners.

He said: “For me personally it has been a great start to the campaign, but more importantly the team has been immense and we are determined to keep that form going.

“I want to thank my team-mates and the coaching staff for their support over the course of the season so far and awards like this are testament to the hard work we are putting in both on and off the field.

“We will keep giving everything and I hope personally to add to my goals and assists tally, but the most important thing is that the team keep up our positive run of form.”