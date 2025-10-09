How did St Johnstone duo claim ANOTHER Championship monthly awards double – and should rivals feel hard done by?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How did St Johnstone duo claim ANOTHER Championship monthly awards double – and should rivals feel hard done by?

Simo Valakari and Josh McPake claimed September's SPFL awards.

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari and forward Josh McPake with their latest awards. Image: Glen's Vodka/William Hill/SPFL
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari and forward Josh McPake with their latest awards. Image: Glen's Vodka/William Hill/SPFL
By Sean Hamilton

St Johnstone’s Simo Valakari and Josh McPake have been named Championship manager and player of the month – AGAIN.

Having claimed the SPFL monthly awards for August off the back of Saints’ superb start to life in the second tier, the pair have been recognised again for their work in September.

The Perth side’s record across the month was impeccable, reading: P4 W4 D0 L0, with McPake making key contributions to each victory.

But Saints were made to graft for their wins.

So how did Valakari and McPake end up with awards for the second month in a row? And were any of their rivals unfairly overlooked?

Match one: Raith Rovers 0-2 St Johnstone

Sven Sprangler celebrates with Jack Baird after helping Josh McPake score Saints' second goal.
McPake celebrates his late clincher in front of the travelling St Johnstone fans in Kirkcaldy. Image: SNS

After rounding off August with a frustrating home draw with Greenock Morton, Saints had to wait two weeks to get back to Championship action.

At the time, this trip to Kirkcaldy felt huge.

It was top v second, with Raith coming into the match off the back of a spirit-raising away win over Morton.

However, backed by a big travelling support, Saints took a first half lead through Adama Sidibeh then, after weathering a spell of Rovers pressure – and aided by a pair of momentum-shifting substitutions by Valakari – sealed all three points, thanks to McPake’s late strike.

It would not be his last of the month.

Match two: St Johnstone 2-1 Dunfermline

Josh McPake celebrates his winning goal.
Josh McPake celebrates his winning goal against the Pars. Image: SNS

Another game, another clash with a potential title rival who were feeling pretty good about themselves.

Neil Lennon’s Pars arrived at McDiarmid Park having hammered Arbroath 5-0 at Gayfield while Saints were winning at Stark’s Park.

And the Pars provided Valakari’s side with their stiffest test of the season up to that point.

Dunfermline claimed the lead just before half time when Rory McLeod put the finishing touch to a ruthless break.

Saints’ boss responded by brining Jannik Wanner on for Jonathan Svedberg and was rewarded when his side equalised through Kai Fotheringham, six minutes after the restart.

Another three changes helped tilt the match in St Johnstone’s favour and, with seven minutes to go, McPake popped up to bag his second crucial late strike in six days from a tight angle.

Match three: Airdrie 1-2 St Johnstone

Simo Valakari with his trademark post-match celebration.
Simo Valakari celebrates in trademark style after St Johnstone’s win over Airdrie. Image: SNS

Saints’ previous visit to Airdrie had been one to forget.

That 1-0 Scottish Cup loss in January 2024 came at a time when the club was in the doldrums, winless in over a month and destined to escape relegation under Craig Levein only by the skin of their teeth.

This time, the outcome was far happier, though the game was far from a walk in the park.

St Johnstone started on the front foot and, courtesy of some of their most dynamic, aggressive football of the season, were deservedly two goals ahead inside 20 minutes.

It seemed the perfect platform for Valakari’s side to either push for more or manage the game as they saw fit.

However, Airdrie gradually gained a foothold and, after a surprise Saints triple-substitution – which saw them switch to a back five – just before the hour, the hosts became an even greater threat.

When they got the goal their play deserved with 16 minutes to go, the situation threatened to become fraught.

But Morgan Boyes’ introduction for Adam Forrester helped Saints see out a contest that became trickier than it needed to be.

Match four: Queen’s Park 1-2 St Johnstone

Josh McPake after scoring a late winner.
Josh McPake responded to criticism from Queen’s Park fans after scoring St Johnstone’s winner. Image: SNS

Saints’ third game in the space of eight days saw an understandably leggy performance at times.

But against Queen’s Park’s aggressive press, the Perth side’s patience and comfort on the ball paid off late on.

Fotheringham’s finish had given Saints a first half lead, but was quickly cancelled out by in-form Spiders striker Josh Fowler.

The Glasgow side sought to force their visitors out of their comfort zone with an energetic display while out of possession, but ultimately tired and, when Saints needed another last gasp winner, McPake popped up again to claim his third goal – and third winner/clincher – in four September matches.

Were rivals hard done by?

Mark Wilson applauds the Partick Thistle fans.
Partick Thistle boss, Mark Wilson. Image: SNS

Saints’ 100% record was matched by Partick Thistle in September, albeit the Jags played just three Championship games, instead of four.

Mark Wilson’s side were torn apart in Perth on the opening day of the season but, since then, have not lost a league match.

With a game in hand, they are six points behind Valakari’s pace-setters, in second place, aided by their unbeaten month.

With a record as impressive as that, Thistle fans may feel their manager is due some recognition, despite having played a game fewer in the relevant period.

Meanwhile, Firhill has also provided home fans with thrills on the goal-scoring front, with former Dundee United pair Logan Chalmers and Tony Watt (also a notable ex-Saint) combining well this season.

However, neither could match Josh McPake’s contribution in terms of goals – or their importance – across September.

Josh Fowler knee slides after scoring against St Johnstone.
Josh Fowler, pictured after his goal against Saints. Image: SNS

The other standout candidate for player of the month was Queen’s Park’s Josh Fowler.

With three goals, his strike rate stacked up with McPake’s but they contributed to just one victory, compared with McPake’s three decisive strikes, which contributed towards nine of Saints’ 12 points.

Conversation