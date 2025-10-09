Simo Valakari: Why St Johnstone need to evolve in Championship second quarter

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, knows that opposition managers are finding ways to “combat” the Perth side’s strengths.

And the only answer to that for he, his coaching staff and his team is to find new ways of beating them.

Ayr United came to McDiarmid Park on Saturday and left with a point, a clean sheet and a performance that restricted Saints to just one shot on target.

It stands to reason that opponents’ increasing familiarity with the Championship new boys would bring a new challenge for Valakari and his players.

Now, as the second quarter begins this weekend against Ross County, Saints will attempt to show that they too are evolving and improving.

‘The process continues’

“It’s not that teams only want to defend against us,” said Valakari. “They see themselves as equals and want to challenge us.

“That is just the way some of the games have worked out.

“We have put them in a position that they have to defend very deep with 11 players.

“Of course, the opposition have studied our matches, and they see how we want to play and how to combat what we do.

“A good example of this is teams giving Josh McPake a lot less space, sometimes putting two players there to mark him.

“That’s football.

“I have said since pre-season and after the season started, we are far from the finished article, and we have to improve a lot still.

“There are lots of things we need to correct, and the process continues.

“Our performances have to develop, and levels have to go up more and more and that’s what we’re working on.”

Logical

Valakari added: “It’s logical what we need to do – we got into the final third and the opposition box enough against Ayr.

“But we didn’t have the final pass or the cool finishing you need to win the tight games.

“Watching the game back, I was happy with a point at the end of it and now I’ve seen it again I am even more OK with it.

“We let Ayr have a couple of transitions, which was our own fault losing the ball, but at the same time they are one of the best teams in the league at doing that.

“We still did many good things in the game, we kept a clean sheet but it was just the finer details in front of goal.

“We will have games like that this season, we have analysed it and showed the players what we need to learn from it.”