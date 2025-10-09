Simo Valakari: Why St Johnstone need to evolve in Championship second quarter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simo Valakari: Why St Johnstone need to evolve in Championship second quarter

Ayr United found a way to keep them quiet last weekend.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari watches his team warm-up before the Ayr United game.
Simo Valakari knows St Johnstone are far from the finished article. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, knows that opposition managers are finding ways to “combat” the Perth side’s strengths.

And the only answer to that for he, his coaching staff and his team is to find new ways of beating them.

Ayr United came to McDiarmid Park on Saturday and left with a point, a clean sheet and a performance that restricted Saints to just one shot on target.

It stands to reason that opponents’ increasing familiarity with the Championship new boys would bring a new challenge for Valakari and his players.

Now, as the second quarter begins this weekend against Ross County, Saints will attempt to show that they too are evolving and improving.

‘The process continues’

“It’s not that teams only want to defend against us,” said Valakari. “They see themselves as equals and want to challenge us.

“That is just the way some of the games have worked out.

“We have put them in a position that they have to defend very deep with 11 players.

“Of course, the opposition have studied our matches, and they see how we want to play and how to combat what we do.

“A good example of this is teams giving Josh McPake a lot less space, sometimes putting two players there to mark him.

A close-up picture of Josh McPake.
Josh McPake is a marked man. Image: SNS.

“That’s football.

“I have said since pre-season and after the season started, we are far from the finished article, and we have to improve a lot still.

“There are lots of things we need to correct, and the process continues.

“Our performances have to develop, and levels have to go up more and more and that’s what we’re working on.”

Logical

Valakari added: “It’s logical what we need to do – we got into the final third and the opposition box enough against Ayr.

“But we didn’t have the final pass or the cool finishing you need to win the tight games.

“Watching the game back, I was happy with a point at the end of it and now I’ve seen it again I am even more OK with it.

“We let Ayr have a couple of transitions, which was our own fault losing the ball, but at the same time they are one of the best teams in the league at doing that. 

“We still did many good things in the game, we kept a clean sheet but it was just the finer details in front of goal.

“We will have games like that this season, we have analysed it and showed the players what we need to learn from it.”

