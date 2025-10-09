Why Jamie Gullan can be the No.9 St Johnstone need, according to one former manager

With Adama Sidibeh and Uche Ikpeazu on international duty, St Johnstone have a centre-forward vacancy for their game against Ross County on Saturday.

The former has started every league match so far as the Perth side’s focal point in attack, with the latter proving to be a useful impact substitute on more than one occasion.

Kai Fotheringham and Jannik Wanner are options through the middle but neither would be a natural number nine.

Jamie Gullan appears the likeliest candidate to move further forward in Simo Valakari’s starting line-up and fill Sidibeh’s boots.

Versatility was one of the attributes Valakari admired in the player he snapped up from Raith Rovers in the summer.

Over the course of pre-season, the League Cup and the early stages of the Championship campaign he has popped up in different areas across the frontline, albeit his head coach seems to favour an off-the-striker role, citing Gullan’s ability to effectively cover two positions.

However, his out-and-out centre-forward credentials are also strong.

Goalscorer in his youth

In youth football at Hibs, Gullan made a name for himself on the back of goals scored as much as assists.

And it wasn’t until he moved to Raith Rovers that he became a man for a few positions.

Under Ian Murray, though, when Raith came close to winning the Championship, Gullan got a proper run through the middle.

Speaking in April, after Barry Robson had reverted to utilising him a bit deeper or wider, he said: “The times I’ve been at Raith before, I was kind of always in between positions, so I wasn’t really committed to one.

“My assets didn’t suit just one position, because I was trying to always fit in for different ones.

“Towards the end of Ian Murray, I was a striker, that’s what he said, and I went to Ireland as a number nine and just grew into that role a lot better.

“I also bulked up a lot in the gym so I could handle myself better for the physical side.”

Murray hasn’t changed his mind

Gullan was given the number nine shirt with Dundalk, scoring six goals in 24 appearances.

And, when Murray spoke to Courier Sport in the summer about what Saints fans should expect from him at McDiarmid Park, he hadn’t changed his mind about the 26-year-old’s best position.

“There are quite a few opinions on where Jamie can play his best,” he said.

“There’s no doubt, when he’s cutting in on that left foot, he can hit the ball well.

“He can put deliveries in, and he makes intelligent runs.

“But I always saw him as a proper number nine.

“I preferred him right in that forward area.”