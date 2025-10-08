St Johnstone star Stevie Mallan reveals which Championship club missed out on signing him this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone star Stevie Mallan reveals which Championship club missed out on signing him this summer

The 29-year-old was a key man for Saints before injuring his ankle and hopes to return soon.

By Eric Nicolson
Stevie Mallan with a cup of tea before a game.
Stevie Mallan. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone star, Stevie Mallan, has revealed that he came close to becoming a Raith Rovers player this summer.

The Perth playmaker, currently working his way back from an ankle injury, trained with Saints’ Championship rivals during pre-season.

While the Kirkcaldy club stalled on putting a deal on the table for the former St Mirren and Hibs man, McDiarmid Park head of recruitment, Gus MacPherson, made his move.

And once head coach, Simo Valakari, saw Mallan at close quarters, there was no hesitation on their part.

“I actually went on trial with Raith the week before,” said the 29-year-old, who was a free agent in the summer after an 18-month lay-off.

“Two weeks before I’d been with St Mirren, just with the 20s to get a bit of sharpness.

“Then I went to Raith for a week.

Stevie Mallan in action.
Stevie Mallan. Image: SNS.

“John Potter (technical director at Stark’s Park) gave me a bell to come up and see how I liked it.

“It got to the Friday, and they were talking about doing a deal, but nothing was set in stone yet.

“Then I got a phone call on the Friday from Gus to say: ‘We really want you, but we just want to make sure you’re fit’.

“He said: ‘Come in on the Monday’.”

Dundee United trial game

Speaking on the Open Goal podcast, Mallan added: “Once I told Raith that they were like: ‘We want to get a deal done’.

“I was like: ‘Give me a figure’. But they couldn’t get anything out yet.

“So, I trained (with Saints) on the Monday, played against Dundee United (as a trialist in a closed-doors game) on the Tuesday night, was expecting 20 minutes because I’d been out for 18 months, and played for 90 minutes.

Stevie Mallan goes past Dundee United's Isaac Pappoe during a pre-season friendly.
Stevie Mallan goes past Dundee United’s Isaac Pappoe during a pre-season friendly. Image: SNS.

“I’ve never been so blown in my life.

“Wednesday by midday a deal was done.”

There were plenty of transfer connections between Saints and Raith over the summer.

Coach Andy Kirk and goalkeeper, Josh Rae, moved to Fife, while Sam Stanton and Jamie Gullan travelled in the other direction.

