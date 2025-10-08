St Johnstone star Stevie Mallan reveals which Championship club missed out on signing him this summer

St Johnstone star, Stevie Mallan, has revealed that he came close to becoming a Raith Rovers player this summer.

The Perth playmaker, currently working his way back from an ankle injury, trained with Saints’ Championship rivals during pre-season.

While the Kirkcaldy club stalled on putting a deal on the table for the former St Mirren and Hibs man, McDiarmid Park head of recruitment, Gus MacPherson, made his move.

And once head coach, Simo Valakari, saw Mallan at close quarters, there was no hesitation on their part.

“I actually went on trial with Raith the week before,” said the 29-year-old, who was a free agent in the summer after an 18-month lay-off.

“Two weeks before I’d been with St Mirren, just with the 20s to get a bit of sharpness.

“Then I went to Raith for a week.

“John Potter (technical director at Stark’s Park) gave me a bell to come up and see how I liked it.

“It got to the Friday, and they were talking about doing a deal, but nothing was set in stone yet.

“Then I got a phone call on the Friday from Gus to say: ‘We really want you, but we just want to make sure you’re fit’.

“He said: ‘Come in on the Monday’.”

Dundee United trial game

Speaking on the Open Goal podcast, Mallan added: “Once I told Raith that they were like: ‘We want to get a deal done’.

“I was like: ‘Give me a figure’. But they couldn’t get anything out yet.

“So, I trained (with Saints) on the Monday, played against Dundee United (as a trialist in a closed-doors game) on the Tuesday night, was expecting 20 minutes because I’d been out for 18 months, and played for 90 minutes.

“I’ve never been so blown in my life.

“Wednesday by midday a deal was done.”

There were plenty of transfer connections between Saints and Raith over the summer.

Coach Andy Kirk and goalkeeper, Josh Rae, moved to Fife, while Sam Stanton and Jamie Gullan travelled in the other direction.