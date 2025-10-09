Simo Valakari: Callum Davidson will always be a big part of St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari: Callum Davidson will always be a big part of St Johnstone

The two men will be in opposite dugouts when Ross County visit McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
A close-up picture of Callum Davidson before a Ross County game.
Callum Davidson will be back at McDiarmid Park with Ross County on Saturday. Image: SNS.

No St Johnstone fan will ever forget, or take for granted, what Callum Davidson did for their football club.

An elite player who commanded a record transfer fee, a coach for Saints’ first-ever Scottish Cup triumph, and then a manager in a logic-defying double season.

It’s a package of achievements spanning several decades nobody will ever come close to matching.

But just in case any Perth supporters did need a reminder, dipping on to social media over the last couple of days will have done just that.

As the prospect of Steven Gerrard returning to Rangers grows, followers of Celtic have taken great delight in reminding their Glasgow neighbours that Davidson won more trophies than the man they would love to see return to Ibrox.

Callum Davidson kisses the Scottish Cup trophy.
Callum Davidson clutches the Scottish Cup after leading St Johnstone to victory at Hampden. Image: SNS

In a St Johnstone context, it’s Davidson’s return to McDiarmid Park for Saturday’s clash with Ross County that has far more relevance.

And the present-day Saints boss, Simo Valakari, remains in awe of the mark Tony Docherty’s recently appointed assistant has made at the club the Finn is attempting to bring back to the Premiership.

Dinner chat

“I met Callum at the Scottish Cup anniversary dinner last year and spent a good half-an-hour talking with him,” Valakari recalled.

“I got a very, very good feeling about him.

“It wasn’t me trying to find out about the club.

“I felt it was important for me to form my own opinions and get my own picture.

“We talked about football in general, as I remember.

“We played against each other once when I was at Motherwell and he was at St Johnstone, I think.

Callum Davidson playing in 1997.
Callum Davidson in 1997. Image: SNS.

“I remember him being an important player for the Scottish national team as well.

“Of course, he has been incredibly successful with our club.

“Two trophies in one season – wow.

“He’s a very big part of the history of our club and always will be.”

Respected coach

Valakari knows that there will be emotions attached to Davidson’s weekend dugout return.

“This will be a special game for him,” said the head coach.

“He’s coming back to be involved in a game against St Johnstone for the first time.

“There’s a reason why Tony took him to Ross County – for his vast experience and coaching knowledge.

“Both of them are coaches I have huge respect for.”

Conversation