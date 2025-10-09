Simo Valakari: Callum Davidson will always be a big part of St Johnstone

No St Johnstone fan will ever forget, or take for granted, what Callum Davidson did for their football club.

An elite player who commanded a record transfer fee, a coach for Saints’ first-ever Scottish Cup triumph, and then a manager in a logic-defying double season.

It’s a package of achievements spanning several decades nobody will ever come close to matching.

But just in case any Perth supporters did need a reminder, dipping on to social media over the last couple of days will have done just that.

As the prospect of Steven Gerrard returning to Rangers grows, followers of Celtic have taken great delight in reminding their Glasgow neighbours that Davidson won more trophies than the man they would love to see return to Ibrox.

In a St Johnstone context, it’s Davidson’s return to McDiarmid Park for Saturday’s clash with Ross County that has far more relevance.

And the present-day Saints boss, Simo Valakari, remains in awe of the mark Tony Docherty’s recently appointed assistant has made at the club the Finn is attempting to bring back to the Premiership.

Dinner chat

“I met Callum at the Scottish Cup anniversary dinner last year and spent a good half-an-hour talking with him,” Valakari recalled.

“I got a very, very good feeling about him.

“It wasn’t me trying to find out about the club.

“I felt it was important for me to form my own opinions and get my own picture.

“We talked about football in general, as I remember.

“We played against each other once when I was at Motherwell and he was at St Johnstone, I think.

“I remember him being an important player for the Scottish national team as well.

“Of course, he has been incredibly successful with our club.

“Two trophies in one season – wow.

“He’s a very big part of the history of our club and always will be.”

Respected coach

Valakari knows that there will be emotions attached to Davidson’s weekend dugout return.

“This will be a special game for him,” said the head coach.

“He’s coming back to be involved in a game against St Johnstone for the first time.

“There’s a reason why Tony took him to Ross County – for his vast experience and coaching knowledge.

“Both of them are coaches I have huge respect for.”