Simo Valakari: Ross County are still serious St Johnstone title rivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari: Ross County are still serious St Johnstone title rivals

The Perth boss isn't getting carried away about a 16-point gap before the sides play this weekend.

By Eric Nicolson
Tony Docherty applauds the Ross County fans.
Tony Docherty has got his first win with Ross County. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, is sure that Tony Docherty will view Ross County as serious Championship title contenders.

And the Finn believes his dugout rival would be absolutely correct to do so.

It’s been one of the biggest early-season Scottish football shocks that a 16-point gap has already opened up between the two teams relegated from the Premiership in May.

But now that Docherty, and County, have their first league win under their belt at last, they’ll be seeking to trim that further at McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

The quality and depth of the Dingwall squad demands respect, as far as Valakari is concerned.

And the fact that there are three quarters left of the league campaign means counting the Staggies out before the clocks go back would be premature and foolish.

“Will Ross County believe they can still be involved at the top of the league?” said Valakari.

“Of course they will.

“They will believe they can go on a run because they have the players in their squad to do that.

“They will believe it’s possible.

“There are still 27 games to go, which is so much football and so many points to play for.

Simo Valakari watches his team warm-up before the Ayr United game.
Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

“They brought in a lot of players to help change things and it was only a matter of time before they clicked and got their first win.

“They got their first win and now they come here, so they will be looking to take three points out of us.

“They will come here with momentum now.

“We always expect a tough game whenever we play them but their confidence will be up again.”

Making his mark

Valakari came up against Docherty’s Dundee side three times last season, and he can see signs that Don Cowie’s replacement is making his mark on County’s style of play.

“They have a new manager and a lot of new players,” said the Finn.

“A lot of changes from the last time we played them.

“Their new players have one more week to gel and one more week training with Tony so he can give them the information he wants them to have.

“Knowing Tony from last season, you can see already at Ross County the patterns of play he wants them to do.

Simo Valakari shakes hands with Tony Docherty after St Johnstone's defeat to Dundee.
Simo Valakari and Tony Docherty will face off again this weekend. Image: SNS.

“He is a very good manager who has done good things.

“He is experienced and has a lot of experienced players in his squad too.

“Their team will have had their professional pride hurt from the way their season started and not getting results.

“So, they will want to come here now and show they are the team everyone expected them to be.

“My focus, as always, is on us and what we are doing but I know they are a good team with good players.”

More from St Johnstone FC

A close-up picture of Callum Davidson before a Ross County game.
Simo Valakari: Callum Davidson will always be a big part of St Johnstone
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari and forward Josh McPake with their latest awards. Image: Glen's Vodka/William Hill/SPFL
How did St Johnstone duo claim ANOTHER Championship monthly awards double - and should…
Jamie Gullan celebrates a goal against Airdrie.
Why Jamie Gullan can be the No.9 St Johnstone need, according to one former…
Simo Valakari watches his team warm-up before the Ayr United game.
Simo Valakari: Why St Johnstone need to evolve in Championship second quarter
2
A close-up picture of Josh McPake.
Simo Valakari insists Josh McPake can handle extra attention as St Johnstone boss reveals…
Stevie Mallan with a cup of tea before a game.
St Johnstone star Stevie Mallan reveals which Championship club missed out on signing him…
Josh McPake after scoring a late winner.
Josh McPake joins Simo Valakari in St Johnstone awards clean sweep AGAIN
Three boys with an Australia flag draped over their shoulders, watching a game of football.
Freed St Johnstone forward revives career in Australia
Simo Valakari with his manager of the month award for September.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari hails 'unbelievable backing' from fans after picking up second…
Adama Sidibeh before St Johnstone played Airdrie.
St Johnstone boss reveals mixed emotions for missing strikers

Conversation