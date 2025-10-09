Simo Valakari: Ross County are still serious St Johnstone title rivals

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, is sure that Tony Docherty will view Ross County as serious Championship title contenders.

And the Finn believes his dugout rival would be absolutely correct to do so.

It’s been one of the biggest early-season Scottish football shocks that a 16-point gap has already opened up between the two teams relegated from the Premiership in May.

But now that Docherty, and County, have their first league win under their belt at last, they’ll be seeking to trim that further at McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

The quality and depth of the Dingwall squad demands respect, as far as Valakari is concerned.

And the fact that there are three quarters left of the league campaign means counting the Staggies out before the clocks go back would be premature and foolish.

“Will Ross County believe they can still be involved at the top of the league?” said Valakari.

“Of course they will.

“They will believe they can go on a run because they have the players in their squad to do that.

“They will believe it’s possible.

“There are still 27 games to go, which is so much football and so many points to play for.

“They brought in a lot of players to help change things and it was only a matter of time before they clicked and got their first win.

“They got their first win and now they come here, so they will be looking to take three points out of us.

“They will come here with momentum now.

“We always expect a tough game whenever we play them but their confidence will be up again.”

Making his mark

Valakari came up against Docherty’s Dundee side three times last season, and he can see signs that Don Cowie’s replacement is making his mark on County’s style of play.

“They have a new manager and a lot of new players,” said the Finn.

“A lot of changes from the last time we played them.

“Their new players have one more week to gel and one more week training with Tony so he can give them the information he wants them to have.

“Knowing Tony from last season, you can see already at Ross County the patterns of play he wants them to do.

“He is a very good manager who has done good things.

“He is experienced and has a lot of experienced players in his squad too.

“Their team will have had their professional pride hurt from the way their season started and not getting results.

“So, they will want to come here now and show they are the team everyone expected them to be.

“My focus, as always, is on us and what we are doing but I know they are a good team with good players.”