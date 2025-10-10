Jamie Gullan would love Adama Sidibeh’s pace but St Johnstone star has other assets to shine up front

Jamie Gullan knows he can’t run or jump like Adama Sidibeh.

But the St Johnstone striker is confident that he has plenty of other attributes to make a success of being the Perth side’s next number nine.

Sidibeh will miss Saints’ clash with Ross County at the weekend, as will Uche Ikpeazu.

Both men are on international duty.

Gullan looks like Simo Valakari’s best bet to fill the frontline hole.

And he is confident that his pedigree in the focal point position, not to mention his current skillset, should set him up for the challenge.

“Coming through the ranks at Hibs, I had plenty of game-time as a number nine,” said the 26-year-old.

“Even back then, I was also used off the left and as a number 10 as well.

“Ian Murray was the first manager to say: ‘For me, you’re a striker’.

“He played me there all the time.

“Then I got a full season in that position at Dundalk – pretty much a lone number nine in a 4-3-3 every week.

“Every season of my career I’ve been a striker at some point.

“It’s certainly not unfamiliar.

“I’d like to think that usually I’m good at holding the ball up and if I get a chance, I can put it away.

“When I went to Dundalk, I bulked up. Physicality was important over there.

“That’s something I’ve added to my game – wrestling defenders and that side of it.

“The way we play here, it’s about linking the play.

“Obviously we get the ball out wide quite a lot so, when that happens, it’s about me getting into a position to attack it and get across defenders.

“We’re a high press team so there’s a lot of off-the-ball work but that’s not something that bothers me.

“Not too much will change if the manager asks me to play that role.”

Play my own game

Gullan added: “Adama has got a few yards on me pace-wise!

“He can jump a lot higher as well.

“We’re different players.

“I’ll more naturally drop in deeper rather than spinning behind.

“I can go in behind but, if you look at our styles of play, I drop deeper a lot more than Adama.

“I’d love to have his pace – the game would be a lot easier if I did!

“Hopefully, I’ll get some chances playing my own game.”

Josh McPake is Saints’ biggest attacking threat – scoring and assisting.

And Gullan getting on the same wavelength as the back-to-back player of the month will be a key factor in Saturday’s game.

“The more you play with team-mates, the more you get used to their movements and their habits,” he said.

“That’s definitely the case with Josh.

“When I see him in certain positions now, I can tell which way he’s going to go and make my movements off that.

“He’s obviously getting a lot of the ball and doing incredibly well.

“When we’ve got that threat on both sides we’ll be even harder to stop.”

Manager’s faith

Perth boss, Valakari, decided not to add another loan striker or free agent to his squad after the transfer window closed.

That faith in his forwards has been noted.

“It’s good that the manager has backed the players he’s got,” said Gullan.

“I do think we’ve been good attacking-wise.

“We’ve scored a lot of goals and created a lot of chances.

“As a collective, I know we can improve.

“That’s an exciting prospect given the numbers we’ve already got.

“I don’t know if it will be harder to score goals in the second quarter of the season, but teams will maybe approach games differently.

“They’ll be working on things to try and stop our threats.

“That’s why we have to focus on being better ourselves.”