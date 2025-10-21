Arsenal starlet Callan Hamill opens up on ‘special’ St Johnstone moment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Arsenal starlet Callan Hamill opens up on ‘special’ St Johnstone moment

The 16-year-old's career has continued to soar since his big move to London.

By Eric Nicolson
Callan Hamill in action on his first and last appearance for St Johnstone.
Callan Hamill is already making his mark with Arsenal. Image: SNS.

Young Arsenal starlet, Callan Hamill, has opened up on his “special” St Johnstone moment before swapping Perth for London.

The 16-year-old already knew he was heading south to play for the Premier League giants before last season ended, having agreed a deal after splitting his time between Scotland and England for over 12 months.

But that didn’t stop Saints boss, Simo Valakari, including him in his match-day squad for the last game of the 2024/25 campaign – against local rivals Dundee.

The McDiarmid Park side had already been relegated and were trailing in the contest when Hamill replaced Elliot Watt as a second half substitute.

His desire and commitment were in stark contrast to some of the senior pros who had let the club and the supporters down over the course of an ignominious season.

And Hamill came close to scoring a late goal for the team he was about to leave.

It was an occasion that will long in the teenager’s memory no matter how high he goes in the game.

“Making my first team debut in the final game of last season against Dundee was a special moment,” Hamill said in an interview with the official Arsenal website.

“Playing in front of thousands of fans, with my family and friends in the stands, was an incredible experience and one I’ll never forget.”

Callan Hamill has a shot at goal against Dundee.
Callan Hamill nearly scored against Dundee. Image: SNS.

Hamill captains Scotland and Arsenal at his age-group and credits Saints for the positional switch that has led to him signing for, and now starring for, one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“I started out as a striker, scoring plenty of goals, before dropping into midfield as I got older,” he recalled.

“By the time I joined St Johnstone, a coach suggested that my future was in defence.

“At first, I wasn’t convinced, but it turned out to be the best decision I could have made.”

‘Fantastic years’

He added: “After some trials that didn’t work out, being signed by St Johnstone was a huge relief.

“I was proud, grateful, and determined to make the most of the opportunity.

“I spent six fantastic years there, part of a really close-knit group where every day was filled with energy and laughter.”

Hamill revealed that Arsenal’s interest in him dated back to February 2024.

“My mum took a phone call that lasted much longer than usual, and when she finally told me Arsenal wanted me on trial,” he said. “I couldn’t believe it.

“I joined up at Hale End and played my first game against St Albans, which we won 4-1 before being invited to travel to Germany with the under-18s.

“On the final day, Per Mertesacker and Jack Wilshere called me in for a chat.

“Per didn’t give much away at first, so I wasn’t sure what to expect, but when they offered me a scholarship, I was over the moon.

“The first thing I did was call my mum and dad, who were in tears of pride, and my friends couldn’t believe it either. It was a surreal and unforgettable moment.

Callan Hamill in action for Scotland in the Victory Shield.
Callan Hamill in action for Scotland. Image: SNS.

“Since arriving at Arsenal, I’ve loved every second. I’ve settled in brilliantly thanks to my team-mates, the coaching staff, and everyone who has supported me off the pitch.

“I’m proud to be one of the under-18s captains, as leadership is one of my strongest qualities, and I’ve also had the honour of captaining my country.

“I’ve already had the chance to train with the first team, which was a fantastic experience.

“For me, it’s all about learning, improving, and aiming to reach that standard myself.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Makenzie Kirk in action for Portsmouth.
Portsmouth boss gives Makenzie Kirk verdict after former St Johnstone star's game-time dries up
James Wilson with his hand on his head during training.
Could Hearts striker James Wilson still join St Johnstone on loan?
Jason Holt in the thick of the second half battle for St Johnstone. Image: Paul Byars/SNS
Jason Holt highlights make or break stat St Johnstone MUST improve
A dejected Cheick Diabate after St Johnstone lost to Arbroath.
St Johnstone suffocate under Arbroath 'avalanche': Why first Championship defeat should be wake-up call…
Simo Valakari takes to the pitch following St Johnstone's loss to Arbroath. Image: Paul Byars/SNS
Simo Valakari: St Johnstone face biggest challenge of season after Arbroath loss
Matty Foulds has settled well at St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Why St Johnstone star Matty Foulds walked away from Serie A dream with Como…
Adama Sidibeh celebrates his goal.
St Johnstone boss assesses Adama Sidibeh's Gambia heroics after four-goal international haul
Arbroath's famous Gayfield Park will host St Johnstone on Saturday. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari recalls 'wild' first Arbroath experience 25 years ago
Liam Smith with Simo Valakari and Jamie Gullan at full-time.
Simo Valakari offers big update on injured St Johnstone trio
Adama Sidibeh in action for St Johnstone.
Why instant return as St Johnstone 'No. 9' is not guaranteed for Adama Sidibeh…
2

Conversation