Arsenal starlet Callan Hamill opens up on ‘special’ St Johnstone moment

Young Arsenal starlet, Callan Hamill, has opened up on his “special” St Johnstone moment before swapping Perth for London.

The 16-year-old already knew he was heading south to play for the Premier League giants before last season ended, having agreed a deal after splitting his time between Scotland and England for over 12 months.

But that didn’t stop Saints boss, Simo Valakari, including him in his match-day squad for the last game of the 2024/25 campaign – against local rivals Dundee.

The McDiarmid Park side had already been relegated and were trailing in the contest when Hamill replaced Elliot Watt as a second half substitute.

His desire and commitment were in stark contrast to some of the senior pros who had let the club and the supporters down over the course of an ignominious season.

And Hamill came close to scoring a late goal for the team he was about to leave.

It was an occasion that will long in the teenager’s memory no matter how high he goes in the game.

“Making my first team debut in the final game of last season against Dundee was a special moment,” Hamill said in an interview with the official Arsenal website.

“Playing in front of thousands of fans, with my family and friends in the stands, was an incredible experience and one I’ll never forget.”

Hamill captains Scotland and Arsenal at his age-group and credits Saints for the positional switch that has led to him signing for, and now starring for, one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“I started out as a striker, scoring plenty of goals, before dropping into midfield as I got older,” he recalled.

“By the time I joined St Johnstone, a coach suggested that my future was in defence.

“At first, I wasn’t convinced, but it turned out to be the best decision I could have made.”

‘Fantastic years’

He added: “After some trials that didn’t work out, being signed by St Johnstone was a huge relief.

“I was proud, grateful, and determined to make the most of the opportunity.

“I spent six fantastic years there, part of a really close-knit group where every day was filled with energy and laughter.”

Hamill revealed that Arsenal’s interest in him dated back to February 2024.

“My mum took a phone call that lasted much longer than usual, and when she finally told me Arsenal wanted me on trial,” he said. “I couldn’t believe it.

“I joined up at Hale End and played my first game against St Albans, which we won 4-1 before being invited to travel to Germany with the under-18s.

“On the final day, Per Mertesacker and Jack Wilshere called me in for a chat.

“Per didn’t give much away at first, so I wasn’t sure what to expect, but when they offered me a scholarship, I was over the moon.

“The first thing I did was call my mum and dad, who were in tears of pride, and my friends couldn’t believe it either. It was a surreal and unforgettable moment.

“Since arriving at Arsenal, I’ve loved every second. I’ve settled in brilliantly thanks to my team-mates, the coaching staff, and everyone who has supported me off the pitch.

“I’m proud to be one of the under-18s captains, as leadership is one of my strongest qualities, and I’ve also had the honour of captaining my country.

“I’ve already had the chance to train with the first team, which was a fantastic experience.

“For me, it’s all about learning, improving, and aiming to reach that standard myself.”