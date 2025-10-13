Simo Valakari reveals St Johnstone and Arbroath Taylor Steven conundrum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari reveals St Johnstone and Arbroath Taylor Steven conundrum

The on-loan utility player has been getting plenty of game-time in Angus.

By Eric Nicolson
Taylor Steven before an Arbroath game.
Taylor Steven. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone and Arbroath have a decision to make ahead of their Gayfield clash on Saturday, Simo Valakari has revealed – where Taylor Steven trains for the week!

Usually when a full-time club loans a player to a part-time outfit, they are in different leagues.

But that isn’t the case with Saints and the Red Lichties this season.

Most weeks, Steven gets the best of both worlds, training with Arbroath for two nights and during the day under Valakari’s watch on other occasions.

The Finn is keen that the youngster isn’t put in an awkward position in the build-up to this weekend’s Championship encounter.

And he’ll let Arbroath co-managers, Colin Hamilton and David Gold, take the lead when it comes to deciding where he spends his time this week.

“I’ve said to Taylor to ask their managers how they want to deal with it,” said Valakari.

“He’s been training Tuesday and Thursday with them and other days with us.

“He can’t play in the game for either team, of course.

Taylor Steven holds off a Partick player.
Taylor Steven helped Arbroath draw with Partick Thistle recently. Image: SNS.

“Taylor is our player but at this moment he is giving everything he can for Arbroath.

“I wouldn’t want to put him, or his managers there, in an unfair position.

“We will decide between us where he trains for the week.”

Still versatile

Steven has been getting regular Championship game-time with Arbroath.

He scored in his team’s impressive 4-1 win over Queen’s Park on Saturday and was voted man of the match.

Valakari doesn’t see it as a problem that the Scotland under-20 international continues to be a positional football floater.

“We’re getting good reports,” said the Saints head coach, who predominantly used Steven as a wide defender last season.

“And we can see for ourselves when Taylor is back with us that he is progressing.

“Taylor is getting exactly what we wanted – playing minutes.

“He’s still playing in different positions – left-back, right-winger and even a bit as a striker.

“You can see his game is improving.

“It has worked very well for him so far.

“From a manager’s point of view, a utility player is very valuable.

St Johnstone forward, Taylor Steven.
Taylor Steven. Image: SNS.

“You always think about the worst things that might happen and it’s good to know you have players who can play in different positions.

“It helps you when you’re budgeting with your squad.

“Utility players become very adaptable and smart in their heads, which is a big thing for a professional footballer.

“They cope with things.

“To go from left-back to right-winger is not easy.

“There are not many positions Taylor cannot slot into.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari shouts from the touchline.
Simo Valakari explains why St Johnstone are now a better balanced team
Liam Smith with Simo Valakari and Jamie Gullan at full-time.
Liam Smith preaches St Johnstone 'perspective' as star makes Dundee United title comparison
The St Johnstone players show their frustration after failing to take advantage of one of many attacks.
Just shoot! St Johnstone need to kick the habit of trying to score a…
Ross County boss, Tony Docherty.
Tony Docherty 'happy' his Ross County players are frustrated they didn't beat St Johnstone
2
Simo Valakari at full-time.
St Johnstone shouldn't be frustrated at another 0-0 draw as Simo Valakari pledges goals…
2
Adama Sidibeh congratulates Jamie Gullan on his goal against Airdrie.
Jamie Gullan would love Adama Sidibeh's pace but St Johnstone star has other assets…
Adama Sidibeh looks upward in frustration.
St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh scores World Cup qualifying double for the Gambia
Tony Docherty applauds the Ross County fans.
Simo Valakari: Ross County are still serious St Johnstone title rivals
A close-up picture of Callum Davidson before a Ross County game.
Simo Valakari: Callum Davidson will always be a big part of St Johnstone
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari and forward Josh McPake with their latest awards. Image: Glen's Vodka/William Hill/SPFL
How did St Johnstone duo claim ANOTHER Championship monthly awards double - and should…

Conversation