Simo Valakari reveals St Johnstone and Arbroath Taylor Steven conundrum

St Johnstone and Arbroath have a decision to make ahead of their Gayfield clash on Saturday, Simo Valakari has revealed – where Taylor Steven trains for the week!

Usually when a full-time club loans a player to a part-time outfit, they are in different leagues.

But that isn’t the case with Saints and the Red Lichties this season.

Most weeks, Steven gets the best of both worlds, training with Arbroath for two nights and during the day under Valakari’s watch on other occasions.

The Finn is keen that the youngster isn’t put in an awkward position in the build-up to this weekend’s Championship encounter.

And he’ll let Arbroath co-managers, Colin Hamilton and David Gold, take the lead when it comes to deciding where he spends his time this week.

“I’ve said to Taylor to ask their managers how they want to deal with it,” said Valakari.

“He’s been training Tuesday and Thursday with them and other days with us.

“He can’t play in the game for either team, of course.

“Taylor is our player but at this moment he is giving everything he can for Arbroath.

“I wouldn’t want to put him, or his managers there, in an unfair position.

“We will decide between us where he trains for the week.”

Still versatile

Steven has been getting regular Championship game-time with Arbroath.

He scored in his team’s impressive 4-1 win over Queen’s Park on Saturday and was voted man of the match.

Valakari doesn’t see it as a problem that the Scotland under-20 international continues to be a positional football floater.

“We’re getting good reports,” said the Saints head coach, who predominantly used Steven as a wide defender last season.

“And we can see for ourselves when Taylor is back with us that he is progressing.

“Taylor is getting exactly what we wanted – playing minutes.

“He’s still playing in different positions – left-back, right-winger and even a bit as a striker.

“You can see his game is improving.

“It has worked very well for him so far.

“From a manager’s point of view, a utility player is very valuable.

“You always think about the worst things that might happen and it’s good to know you have players who can play in different positions.

“It helps you when you’re budgeting with your squad.

“Utility players become very adaptable and smart in their heads, which is a big thing for a professional footballer.

“They cope with things.

“To go from left-back to right-winger is not easy.

“There are not many positions Taylor cannot slot into.”