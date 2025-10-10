St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh scores World Cup qualifying double for the Gambia

Adama Sidibeh has notched a superb brace on international duty with the Gambia.

The St Johnstone striker struck twice, either side of half-time, in his country’s World Cup qualifier against Gabon on Friday.

However, the Saints star’s double wasn’t enough to prevent the Gambia falling to a 4-3 defeat.

🚨 Adama Sidibeh 45' +2. Assist by Yankuba Minteh World Cup Qualification | 🏆 Gambia 2-2 Gabonpic.twitter.com/HhHAUqKofp — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) October 10, 2025

Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh scored the Scorpions’ opener, while ex-Arsenal and current Marseille striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang notched all four of Gabon’s goals before being red carded on 85 minutes.

Sidibeh, who has two goals for Saints this season, levelled the score at 2-2 on the stroke of half time after showing superb composure to round the Gabon goalkeeper and fire high into the net

🚨 Adama Sidibeh 47' World Cup Qualification | 🏆 Gambia 3-2 Gabonpic.twitter.com/EgTnUHg5xg — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) October 10, 2025

His second, three minutes into the second half, came from a header the keeper failed to hold after a trademark leap from the Perth hit man.

The Gambia are out of the running to qualify for next year’s finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Sidibeh, along with fellow Saints striker Uche Ikpeazu, who is on international duty with Uganda, will miss Saturday’s Championship clash with pre-season title favourites Ross County.