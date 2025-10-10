St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh scores World Cup qualifying double for the Gambia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh scores World Cup qualifying double for the Gambia

The Perth hit man was amongst the goals for his country.

By Sean Hamilton
Adama Sidibeh looks upward in frustration.
Adama Sidibeh is in Africa on international duty. Image: Shutterstock

Adama Sidibeh has notched a superb brace on international duty with the Gambia.

The St Johnstone striker struck twice, either side of half-time, in his country’s World Cup qualifier against Gabon on Friday.

However, the Saints star’s double wasn’t enough to prevent the Gambia falling to a 4-3 defeat.

Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh scored the Scorpions’ opener, while ex-Arsenal and current Marseille striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang notched all four of Gabon’s goals before being red carded on 85 minutes.

Sidibeh, who has two goals for Saints this season, levelled the score at 2-2 on the stroke of half time after showing superb composure to round the Gabon goalkeeper and fire high into the net

His second, three minutes into the second half, came from a header the keeper failed to hold after a trademark leap from the Perth hit man.

The Gambia are out of the running to qualify for next year’s finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Sidibeh, along with fellow Saints striker Uche Ikpeazu, who is on international duty with Uganda, will miss Saturday’s Championship clash with pre-season title favourites Ross County.

More from St Johnstone FC

Tony Docherty applauds the Ross County fans.
Simo Valakari: Ross County are still serious St Johnstone title rivals
A close-up picture of Callum Davidson before a Ross County game.
Simo Valakari: Callum Davidson will always be a big part of St Johnstone
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari and forward Josh McPake with their latest awards. Image: Glen's Vodka/William Hill/SPFL
How did St Johnstone duo claim ANOTHER Championship monthly awards double - and should…
Jamie Gullan celebrates a goal against Airdrie.
Why Jamie Gullan can be the No.9 St Johnstone need, according to one former…
Simo Valakari watches his team warm-up before the Ayr United game.
Simo Valakari: Why St Johnstone need to evolve in Championship second quarter
2
A close-up picture of Josh McPake.
Simo Valakari insists Josh McPake can handle extra attention as St Johnstone boss reveals…
Stevie Mallan with a cup of tea before a game.
St Johnstone star Stevie Mallan reveals which Championship club missed out on signing him…
Josh McPake after scoring a late winner.
Josh McPake joins Simo Valakari in St Johnstone awards clean sweep AGAIN
Three boys with an Australia flag draped over their shoulders, watching a game of football.
Freed St Johnstone forward revives career in Australia
Simo Valakari with his manager of the month award for September.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari hails 'unbelievable backing' from fans after picking up second…

Conversation