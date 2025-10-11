St Johnstone shouldn’t be frustrated at another 0-0 draw as Simo Valakari pledges goals will soon flow again

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, has warned against frustration creeping in after the Perth side failed to score for a second successive week.

As Ayr United had done before them, Ross County left McDiarmid Park with a point and a clean sheet to show for a strong defensive display.

Valakari stressed that his team’s overall performance was more controlled than seven days earlier and isn’t worried that struggling in front of goal will become a dominant theme of Saints’ promotion bid.

The Finn praised the home supporters for their patience and understanding of how the game against County played out.

And he’s confident that the goals will soon flow again for the unbeaten league leaders, whose six-point lead at the top of the Championship table is still intact.

“I’m very proud of my players and happy with the overall performance,” said Valakari.

“We controlled the game from the first minute to the last minute and were more adventurous and balanced with our attacking play.

“The frustration is that we couldn’t score a goal.

“We did everything else that you can do in a football match – controlling our opponent, pushing them into their own half.

“Last week I felt we were vulnerable at times but this week I didn’t feel that we were under pressure at any moment.

“We played against a good team with good coaches – they changed their tactics a couple of times during the match.

“But our boys kept pushing.

“Yes, scoring is the most important metric, but you also need to understand that if we keep performing like that the goals will come.”

He added: “It’s important nobody gets frustrated – not the club, not the players and not the fans.

“It felt good that the fans understood.

“They were cheering the boys until the end. They know that the goals will come when we play like this.

“We need to keep a calm head and enjoy this moment.

“It’s not easy to play the way we play.

“Yes, we need the tools to unlock these defences but that’s our job and we will keep working on it every day.”

‘Bread and butter’

That Saints have defended impressively in back-to-back home draws shouldn’t be overlooked, according to Valakari.

“We have two clean sheets as well,” he pointed out.

“The bread and butter of the Championship is that every team knows how to defend.

“They all get their excitement from defending well in this league – even more when they play against us.

“It’s a challenge I love – breaking teams down.

“Credit to Ross County, they defended so well.

“Going into the details – could we have shot earlier? We don’t need to always find the perfect pass.

“Sometimes when you keep pushing and pushing, you need a bit of luck where the ball drops nicely for you.”

Three changes

Saints made three changes to their starting line-up from last weekend, with Liam Smith, Sven Sprangler and Matty Foulds replacing Adam Forrester, Adama Sidibeh and Jack Baird.

They looked more like their old selves in the early stages compared to their draw with Ayr and twice Reece McAlear came close to putting them in front, first with a shot from just outside the box and then from just inside it.

On 23 minutes, Trevor Carson was beaten to his right by a low Kai Fotheringham 20-yarder, but the former Dundee United attacker’s shot hit the post.

Tony Docherty made two half-time substitutions and switched from a back three to a back four.

Ten minutes into the second half the visitors had the best opportunity of the match when one of the subs, Jordan White, helped the ball on to Ronan Hale.

The Northern Irishman went for the far corner with his angled shot, but Toby Steward got a strong hand to it.

Saints had virtually all of the ball in the last quarter of the match but apart from punching clear corner after corner, Carson wasn’t put under severe pressure and the game finished goalless.