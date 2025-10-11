Tony Docherty ‘happy’ his Ross County players are frustrated they didn’t beat St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone FC

Tony Docherty ‘happy’ his Ross County players are frustrated they didn’t beat St Johnstone

The Staggies drew 0-0 with Saints at McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
Ross County boss, Tony Docherty.
Ross County boss, Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.

Ross County boss, Tony Docherty, believes disappointment in the away dressing room at McDiarmid Park that they didn’t become the first Championship team to beat St Johnstone is a sign of the Dingwall side’s progress.

The Highlanders were the second side in a row to hold the league leaders to a 0-0 draw on their own pitch.

As Ayr United manager, Scott Brown, did seven days ago, Docherty praised his team’s defensive display.

And he also pointed to an opportunity missed of turning one point into three, with Toby Steward making the best save of the day to turn a Ronan Hale shot past the post in the second half.

“We now have two back-to-back clean sheets and that’s what we’re looking for,” said Docherty.

“We defended our box really well against a good St Johnstone side who are possession-based.

“They really work you.

“But I don’t think Trevor Carson had any worldie saves. We marshalled them quite well.

“I had so much confidence when watching the game that we would keep a clean sheet.

“We looked really resolute at the back and in midfield.

“We never looked like we would concede, so it is important now that we take the positives from that and we work on the other side to make sure we can convert one point into three.

“We could have nicked it.

“It would have been harsh on St Johnstone, who dominated possession and had 17 corners.

Tony Docherty with assistant manager, Callum Davidson.
Tony Docherty with assistant manager, Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.

“But I could feel a rhythm with the way the game was going.

“I genuinely felt with how well we were defending that we would get that one opportunity that could get us all three points.

“We had an honest discussion at the end there.

“I’m happy that they’re frustrated coming away from St Johnstone, the league leaders, with a point.

“I want them to feel like that because there was more we could have done to contribute to picking up three points.”

One game at a time

Simo Valakari suggested pre-match that his opposite number would still believe his side have a realistic shot at winning the title.

The gap between Saints and County remains 16 but Docherty stressed that he is concentrating on short-term progress rather than looking at the bigger promotion picture.

“There are 26 games to go,” he said.

“There are internal objectives that we have got.

“It really is game by game for me. Let’s see where it takes us.”

Conversation