Tony Docherty ‘happy’ his Ross County players are frustrated they didn’t beat St Johnstone

Ross County boss, Tony Docherty, believes disappointment in the away dressing room at McDiarmid Park that they didn’t become the first Championship team to beat St Johnstone is a sign of the Dingwall side’s progress.

The Highlanders were the second side in a row to hold the league leaders to a 0-0 draw on their own pitch.

As Ayr United manager, Scott Brown, did seven days ago, Docherty praised his team’s defensive display.

And he also pointed to an opportunity missed of turning one point into three, with Toby Steward making the best save of the day to turn a Ronan Hale shot past the post in the second half.

“We now have two back-to-back clean sheets and that’s what we’re looking for,” said Docherty.

“We defended our box really well against a good St Johnstone side who are possession-based.

“They really work you.

“But I don’t think Trevor Carson had any worldie saves. We marshalled them quite well.

“I had so much confidence when watching the game that we would keep a clean sheet.

“We looked really resolute at the back and in midfield.

“We never looked like we would concede, so it is important now that we take the positives from that and we work on the other side to make sure we can convert one point into three.

“We could have nicked it.

“It would have been harsh on St Johnstone, who dominated possession and had 17 corners.

“But I could feel a rhythm with the way the game was going.

“I genuinely felt with how well we were defending that we would get that one opportunity that could get us all three points.

“We had an honest discussion at the end there.

“I’m happy that they’re frustrated coming away from St Johnstone, the league leaders, with a point.

“I want them to feel like that because there was more we could have done to contribute to picking up three points.”

One game at a time

Simo Valakari suggested pre-match that his opposite number would still believe his side have a realistic shot at winning the title.

The gap between Saints and County remains 16 but Docherty stressed that he is concentrating on short-term progress rather than looking at the bigger promotion picture.

“There are 26 games to go,” he said.

“There are internal objectives that we have got.

“It really is game by game for me. Let’s see where it takes us.”