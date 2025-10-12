Liam Smith preaches St Johnstone ‘perspective’ as star makes Dundee United title comparison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Liam Smith preaches St Johnstone ‘perspective’ as star makes Dundee United title comparison

Saints were held to another 0-0 draw at the weekend.

By Eric Nicolson
Liam Smith with Simo Valakari and Jamie Gullan at full-time.
Image: SNS.

As one of a small group of course and distance champions in the St Johnstone squad, Liam Smith is happy to preach perspective.

The Perth full-back knows from experience that once a title campaign is archived, your memory can play tricks.

And looking back at his last Championship success story with Dundee United in 2019/2020 reassured Smith that a couple of goalless draws for Saints is anything but a crisis.

“It was frustrating not to win,” said the recent recruit from Ireland after Ross County followed Ayr United’s lead in claiming a McDiarmid Park point on Saturday.

“But the overall performance was one of domination from start to finish.

“If we play like that, most weeks we’ll come away with three points.

“This league is tough.

“We’ve just played two teams who you would expect to be up there at the end of the season.

“You have to respect every opponent.

“They’ve got good players.

“I think our fans would appreciate how dominant we were in the game, and that we just needed a break.

“There were a lot of blocks and ricochets that went for them.

“That’s how football goes sometimes.

“But, as I said, more often than not in those circumstances we’ll score goals and win games.”

Liam Smith in action against Ross County.
Image: SNS.

Smith added: “Recently, I looked back at Dundee United’s results the year we won the Championship.

“There were a lot of frustrating results.

“They’re the ones you don’t remember.

“You have in your mind you were really dominant.

“In amongst it there were a lot of games where you have to take your point and respect it.

“There were a couple of heavy defeats as well.

“Ultimately, we’ve not lost a game this season. We’re 10 unbeaten and have lots of good things to build on.

“It’s still all positive.

“There are three or four of us who have been through this before.

“At times like this, it’s important to keep perspective.”

First start

This was Smith’s first start since signing at the end of the summer transfer window.

And Saints looked a better-balanced team with him in it.

“I don’t think that was necessarily down to me,” he said. “It could have been any of the right-backs.

“But we’ve rightly identified that if we drag a team over to one side because they are worried about Josh (McPake), which they should be, we can come out and attack down the other side.

“We’ve worked on that, and you probably saw that today.

“We were more of a threat down both sides.”

Liam Smith in action on his St Johnstone debut.
Image: SNS.

Smith is now hoping for an injury-free spell after a delayed start to his Saints career.

“I injured my calf the day before the Raith game,” he said.

“You want to get a run in the team as quickly as possible but it’s a long season.

“Hopefully I can now keep my place and build on this.

“Right across the squad there’s competition.

“Boys need to be at it every week. That’s what will drive us on to make the team better.”

Conversation