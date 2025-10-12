Liam Smith preaches St Johnstone ‘perspective’ as star makes Dundee United title comparison

As one of a small group of course and distance champions in the St Johnstone squad, Liam Smith is happy to preach perspective.

The Perth full-back knows from experience that once a title campaign is archived, your memory can play tricks.

And looking back at his last Championship success story with Dundee United in 2019/2020 reassured Smith that a couple of goalless draws for Saints is anything but a crisis.

“It was frustrating not to win,” said the recent recruit from Ireland after Ross County followed Ayr United’s lead in claiming a McDiarmid Park point on Saturday.

“But the overall performance was one of domination from start to finish.

“If we play like that, most weeks we’ll come away with three points.

“This league is tough.

“We’ve just played two teams who you would expect to be up there at the end of the season.

“You have to respect every opponent.

“They’ve got good players.

“I think our fans would appreciate how dominant we were in the game, and that we just needed a break.

“There were a lot of blocks and ricochets that went for them.

“That’s how football goes sometimes.

“But, as I said, more often than not in those circumstances we’ll score goals and win games.”

Smith added: “Recently, I looked back at Dundee United’s results the year we won the Championship.

“There were a lot of frustrating results.

“They’re the ones you don’t remember.

“You have in your mind you were really dominant.

“In amongst it there were a lot of games where you have to take your point and respect it.

“There were a couple of heavy defeats as well.

“Ultimately, we’ve not lost a game this season. We’re 10 unbeaten and have lots of good things to build on.

“It’s still all positive.

“There are three or four of us who have been through this before.

“At times like this, it’s important to keep perspective.”

First start

This was Smith’s first start since signing at the end of the summer transfer window.

And Saints looked a better-balanced team with him in it.

“I don’t think that was necessarily down to me,” he said. “It could have been any of the right-backs.

“But we’ve rightly identified that if we drag a team over to one side because they are worried about Josh (McPake), which they should be, we can come out and attack down the other side.

“We’ve worked on that, and you probably saw that today.

“We were more of a threat down both sides.”

Smith is now hoping for an injury-free spell after a delayed start to his Saints career.

“I injured my calf the day before the Raith game,” he said.

“You want to get a run in the team as quickly as possible but it’s a long season.

“Hopefully I can now keep my place and build on this.

“Right across the squad there’s competition.

“Boys need to be at it every week. That’s what will drive us on to make the team better.”