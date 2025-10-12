Just shoot! St Johnstone need to kick the habit of trying to score a perfect goal

“Frustrated” was a popular post-match word after St Johnstone’s second goalless draw in a row.

Simo Valakari didn’t actually describe his own emotions as such.

But it would have been apt, as he admitted to being more disappointed at not beating Ross County than when Ayr United left McDiarmid Park with a point seven days earlier.

He did use it when delivering his looking forward message, though – to players and supporters – no doubt sensing the danger of allowing doubts and anxiety to seep into the collective Perth mindset.

Tony Docherty even trotted out the F word when giving a sense of the mood in the away dressing room, suggesting that his County team felt there had been an opportunity missed to become the first team to beat Saints in the Premiership.

Courier Sport analyses Saturday’s game, where no harm was done for the hosts in terms of their standing at the top of the Championship table.

Centre-half change vindicated

Valakari made a big selection call in breaking up his central defensive partnership of Cheick Diabate and Jack Baird.

Had it not been for word reaching McDiarmid the day before Saints played Partick Thistle that Morgan Boyes was suspended, it would have been he who got the first shot at starting alongside Diabate.

But Jack Baird seized his opportunity and was an ever-present for the first quarter of the season, with Boyes only joining him in a back three against Motherwell, deputising for the suspended Diabate at Queen’s Park and playing as a left-back versus Ayr.

Two things come more naturally to Boyes than Baird – taking up a high position when their team is dominant and picking out a pass that turns defence into attack.

The flow of this game (towards Trevor Carson’s goal), and the former Liverpool academy player’s contribution to the team performance on both those fronts, vindicated the change.

On the rare occasions County did have possession, the pitch didn’t feel nearly as big as it did when Ayr turned the ball over.

And Boyes’ passing had the incision and intent of a central midfielder.

Valakari may have different thoughts on what to do on the tighter pitches of Gayfield and Cappielow over the next fortnight, but the Diabate-Boyes axis looks well-suited to St Johnstone home games.

Redressing the balance

Even when Saints have been winning (most weeks) their predilection to advance down the left has teetered on the brink of becoming a strategic weakness.

The theory is that Josh McPake won’t be able to keep coming up with game-defining moments and that the point of attack needs to be varied to a greater extent given the predictability that the back-to-back player of the month award winner is their go-to man.

It’s been less talked about but, for those who watch Saints regularly, there’s also been a sense that the right side of their defence is more susceptible to being exposed than the left.

Reghan Tumilty, Sven Sprangler and Adam Forrester have all started at right-back and, between them, have ticked a lot of boxes in the position.

But none (understandably on midfielder Sprangler’s part) have provided the complete package.

Saturday was Liam Smith’s first chance to seize the jersey.

Defensively, he was barely tested one v one, but his positioning was sound.

Offensively, his display was extremely encouraging.

Two moments – neither of which resulted in a goal or even a near-miss – encapsulated what Smith will bring to the team in an attacking sense.

Just after the half-hour, Jason Holt lifted his head in midfield and saw his right-back making a run down the touchline that gave him the opportunity to play a long diagonal ball for him to chase.

The pass was over-hit and went out for a goal-kick, but it made you think how rarely you’d seen that move this season.

Then 10 minutes later, Saints were building the play down the left but, instead of repeatedly banging at the door down that flank as has become their habit, they made a quick three-pass switch across the pitch which was made possible by Smith taking up a high and wide position.

We’re still a long way away from saying St Johnstone carry an equal threat on both sides – that won’t be necessary – but this was a step in the direction of becoming a team with a 60/40 balance.

Just shoot

Saints have scored some exquisitely manufactured team goals so far this season, where skill, precision and patience have all been showcased to devastating effect.

Partick Thistle, Morton, Airdrie and Queen’s Park players can attest to that.

But different games have different demands, as do different stages of the season.

Like the one they’re in just now.

On Saturday, Saints looked like a team that had veered too far to the side of taking too many touches, making too many passes and attempting to score the perfect goal.

In short, they were too slow to get a shot away, particularly in the first half when County afforded them far more space to let fly than Ayr had the week before.

Reece McAlear was the main culprit but he wasn’t alone.

It was no surprise that when they chose the right time to shoot they came closest to scoring – Kai Fotheringham hitting the outside of the post.

Ironically, when it came to set-pieces, Saints were guilty of not showing enough creativity.

Valakari’s side earned 17 corners but, despite the fact that they only made the first contact in one of those, it took until the 16th that they mixed things up by going short.

By and large, there was nothing wrong with McAlear’s crossing but, back post or front, County were comfortable dealing with whatever came their way.

With opponents dropping deeper (or as Valakari would tell you, being pinned deeper) in open-play, and Saints’ weight of pressure forcing a lot of corners, mid to long-range shooting and dead-ball invention are now key facets of winning games.

There is scope for improvement on both fronts.

Drawing with Ayr United and Ross County is no disaster but that’s twice in a row Toby Steward has been called upon to make better saves than the opposition goalkeepers.

Different exam paper

A penny for Roy MacGregor’s thoughts.

Or maybe it would be apt if it cost more than a penny for them. Over-spending is something the County owner knows a lot about, after all.

Tony Docherty is approaching a Dingwall rebuild as any sensible manager inheriting that group of players would – by making them hard to beat, instilling some confidence on the back of clean sheets and going from there.

But what should have been a contest between relegated from the Premiership equals was anything but.

Had County beaten Saints – or even been as slick on the counter-attack as Ayr in drawing with them – you would have been reluctant to write-off the prospect of a Highland title charge.

The good news from Saturday is that a run of six or seven wins on the bounce looks beyond them, certainly before the next transfer window opens.

The further good news is that, for the second Saturday in a row, dropped points haven’t equated to trimmed lead at the top.

It’s now clear that a trip to McDiarmid is treated differently by opposition managers than any other fixture.

Only Partick Thistle and Dunfermline have gone toe to toe with the league leaders on their own pitch.

The rest have shown severely limited ambition – whether by strategy, the weight of Saints’ possession game or a combination of the two.

The Perth side are being set a different exam paper to the rest in the division.

While this aura of heavy title favourites has its upside in terms of an opposition inferiority complex.

The significant downside is limited ambition means teams rarely commit significant numbers forward, as they would against the rest.

It’s probably no coincidence that Saints’ three draws have all been at McDiarmid.

If St Johnstone are going to become champions, the title may well be earned on the road.