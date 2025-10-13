Simo Valakari explains why St Johnstone are now a better balanced team

Simo Valakari believes St Johnstone have made big progress in their bid to become a team which varies the point of attack effectively.

The Perth boss knew that Saints had become over-reliant on moves going through star man, Josh McPake.

Saturday’s game against Ross County was evidence that they are on the road to mixing things up.

In his first start, Liam Smith made a significant contribution to widening the pitch on the right side.

But Valakari insisted that shift in emphasis wasn’t down to one man.

“We were more balanced with our attacking game,” said the head coach.

“And we more able to attack from the right side, while still attacking from the left, of course.

“It gives us a different dimension.

“Yes, I was happy to have Liam there.

“But our players are not stupid – they knew against Ayr we were not right positionally or with our structure.

“We didn’t have an outlet on the right side.

“Second half we fixed it, and we continued to do that against Ross County.

“Our game is much more balanced now, which should mean we get attacks from both flanks and through the middle.”