Simo Valakari explains why St Johnstone are now a better balanced team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari explains why St Johnstone are now a better balanced team

The right side of the pitch was stronger for Saints against Ross County.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari shouts from the touchline.
Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

Simo Valakari believes St Johnstone have made big progress in their bid to become a team which varies the point of attack effectively.

The Perth boss knew that Saints had become over-reliant on moves going through star man, Josh McPake.

Saturday’s game against Ross County was evidence that they are on the road to mixing things up.

In his first start, Liam Smith made a significant contribution to widening the pitch on the right side.

But Valakari insisted that shift in emphasis wasn’t down to one man.

“We were more balanced with our attacking game,” said the head coach.

“And we more able to attack from the right side, while still attacking from the left, of course.

“It gives us a different dimension.

“Yes, I was happy to have Liam there.

Liam Smith with Simo Valakari and Jamie Gullan at full-time.
Liam Smith with Simo Valakari and Jamie Gullan at full-time. Image: SNS.

“But our players are not stupid – they knew against Ayr we were not right positionally or with our structure.

“We didn’t have an outlet on the right side.

“Second half we fixed it, and we continued to do that against Ross County.

“Our game is much more balanced now, which should mean we get attacks from both flanks and through the middle.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Liam Smith with Simo Valakari and Jamie Gullan at full-time.
Liam Smith preaches St Johnstone 'perspective' as star makes Dundee United title comparison
The St Johnstone players show their frustration after failing to take advantage of one of many attacks.
Just shoot! St Johnstone need to kick the habit of trying to score a…
Ross County boss, Tony Docherty.
Tony Docherty 'happy' his Ross County players are frustrated they didn't beat St Johnstone
2
Simo Valakari at full-time.
St Johnstone shouldn't be frustrated at another 0-0 draw as Simo Valakari pledges goals…
2
Adama Sidibeh congratulates Jamie Gullan on his goal against Airdrie.
Jamie Gullan would love Adama Sidibeh's pace but St Johnstone star has other assets…
Adama Sidibeh looks upward in frustration.
St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh scores World Cup qualifying double for the Gambia
Tony Docherty applauds the Ross County fans.
Simo Valakari: Ross County are still serious St Johnstone title rivals
A close-up picture of Callum Davidson before a Ross County game.
Simo Valakari: Callum Davidson will always be a big part of St Johnstone
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari and forward Josh McPake with their latest awards. Image: Glen's Vodka/William Hill/SPFL
How did St Johnstone duo claim ANOTHER Championship monthly awards double - and should…
Jamie Gullan celebrates a goal against Airdrie.
Why Jamie Gullan can be the No.9 St Johnstone need, according to one former…

Conversation