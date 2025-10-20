Could Hearts striker James Wilson still join St Johnstone on loan?

One of the most asked questions among St Johnstone supporters at the moment is – could James Wilson join the Perth club as part of their co-operation agreement with Hearts?

It’s been well-documented that Simo Valakari attempted to sign one more striker before the summer transfer window closed after Makenzie Kirk’s Portsmouth move was completed.

A couple of potential deals fell through on deadline day.

Then, Saints kept an eye on the free agent market and were offered loans from other Premiership clubs before the September cut-off.

However, Valakari decided that none of the options put to him last month would be an upgrade on the forwards he already has at his disposal.

When Saints struck up their partnership with Hearts in the summer, Adam Forrester was farmed out to McDiarmid Park as part of the new arrangement.

With Wilson not being used by Tynecastle boss, Derek McInnes, since the 3-3 draw with Motherwell on August 23, hopes have been raised amongst Perth fans that the Scotland under-21 international could follow his Gorgie team-mate to Perth at some point.

Clearly, for that to happen, McInnes, Valakari and the player would all have to be keen – and there was no indication it was ever on the cards during the last window.

Time will tell if the picture changes over the next few months – as the earliest a loan could take place is now January.

Despite the fact that the SFA’s co-operation agreement initiative allows for movement to and from the parent club (as has already been the case with Forrester), the rules state that a young player must be registered during one of the two windows, or the extended loan month available to lower league clubs.

Getting back in the Hearts team

For his part, Wilson scored at hat-trick with the Scotland under-21s in a 12-0 victory over Gibraltar at Dens Park on Thursday night before being left out of the Hearts match-day squad at Kilmarnock on Saturday.

And his focus is on forcing his way into first team contention with the Premiership pacesetters.

“Every player wants to play as many minutes as they can,” he said.

“We’re flying, and the guys that are playing are doing really well.

“So, it’s my job to train well, do as much as I can then wait for my chance.

“I have to patient and wait for that opportunity.

“The manager knows I want to play.

“It’s a tough decision for him and I just have to keep doing what I can do to try and put my name in there.”