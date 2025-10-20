Could Hearts striker James Wilson still join St Johnstone on loan?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Could Hearts striker James Wilson still join St Johnstone on loan?

The two clubs have a co-operation agreement, which has already been used to allow Adam Forrester to move between Edinburgh and Perth.

James Wilson with his hand on his head during training.
James Wilson isn't getting game-time with Hearts. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

One of the most asked questions among St Johnstone supporters at the moment is – could James Wilson join the Perth club as part of their co-operation agreement with Hearts?

It’s been well-documented that Simo Valakari attempted to sign one more striker before the summer transfer window closed after Makenzie Kirk’s Portsmouth move was completed.

A couple of potential deals fell through on deadline day.

Then, Saints kept an eye on the free agent market and were offered loans from other Premiership clubs before the September cut-off.

However, Valakari decided that none of the options put to him last month would be an upgrade on the forwards he already has at his disposal.

When Saints struck up their partnership with Hearts in the summer, Adam Forrester was farmed out to McDiarmid Park as part of the new arrangement.

James Wilson celebrates scoring for Hearts against Dunfermline in the League Cup.
James Wilson scored for Hearts against Dunfermline in the League Cup. Image: SNS.

With Wilson not being used by Tynecastle boss, Derek McInnes, since the 3-3 draw with Motherwell on August 23, hopes have been raised amongst Perth fans that the Scotland under-21 international could follow his Gorgie team-mate to Perth at some point.

Clearly, for that to happen, McInnes, Valakari and the player would all have to be keen – and there was no indication it was ever on the cards during the last window.

Time will tell if the picture changes over the next few months – as the earliest a loan could take place is now January.

Despite the fact that the SFA’s co-operation agreement initiative allows for movement to and from the parent club (as has already been the case with Forrester), the rules state that a young player must be registered during one of the two windows, or the extended loan month available to lower league clubs.

Getting back in the Hearts team

For his part, Wilson scored at hat-trick with the Scotland under-21s in a 12-0 victory over Gibraltar at Dens Park on Thursday night before being left out of the Hearts match-day squad at Kilmarnock on Saturday.

And his focus is on forcing his way into first team contention with the Premiership pacesetters.

“Every player wants to play as many minutes as they can,” he said.

“We’re flying, and the guys that are playing are doing really well.

“So, it’s my job to train well, do as much as I can then wait for my chance.

Luke Graham celebrates with James Wilson after one of his Scotland under-21 goals.
Luke Graham celebrates with James Wilson after one of his Scotland under-21 goals. Image: SNS

“I have to patient and wait for that opportunity.

“The manager knows I want to play.

“It’s a tough decision for him and I just have to keep doing what I can do to try and put my name in there.”

