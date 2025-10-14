St Johnstone make big Taylor Steven decision ahead of Arbroath clash

Taylor Steven is staying away from McDiarmid Park this week to avoid an awkward lead-up to loan club Arbroath hosting St Johnstone.

The versatile 21-year-old has played seven times for the Red Lichties since being farmed out in late August.

Arbroath’s status as a part-time team in the same division creates a unique problem for Saturday’s clash because his training time is divided between the clubs.

Steven has worked with Saints on Wednesday and Friday, with Arbroath’s sessions on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

However, with the teams opposing for the first time since the loan switch, that situation doesn’t work this week.

Simo Valakari has colluded with Arbroath co-managers Colin Hamilton and David Gold to ensure Steven isn’t placed in an impossible position.

Valakari revealed: “It is awkward situation. How we have solved it is that Taylor will stay with them – and only train with them – this week.

“He is not part of here. This is how much I credit the work that Arbroath is doing, how well they are playing.

“I don’t want any grey areas. The bottom line is that, if he would be here training with us, I would talk about Arbroath.

“And I can guarantee Arbroath managers would ask what we have been doing here!

“We didn’t want Taylor to be put in this position. So we decided together, with Arbroath, that he stays only with them.

“This is the best decision, everyone understood it – including Taylor. It’s a special week.”

Steven was a scorer and recipient of man of the match honours in Arbroath’s 4-1 victory over Queen’s Park.

That moved the League One champions up to third in the standings.

Valakari does still have a level of insider knowledge at hand in the shape of Sam Stanton.

The attacking midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Gayfield from Raith, playing 16 games and scoring three goals.