St Johnstone make big Taylor Steven decision ahead of Arbroath clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone make big Taylor Steven decision ahead of Arbroath clash

The versatile Saints star has been on goal with the Gayfield side this season.

By Fraser Mackie
Taylor Steven in action for Saints in the Premier Sports Cup. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Taylor Steven in action for Saints in the Premier Sports Cup. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Taylor Steven is staying away from McDiarmid Park this week to avoid an awkward lead-up to loan club Arbroath hosting St Johnstone.

The versatile 21-year-old has played seven times for the Red Lichties since being farmed out in late August.

Arbroath’s status as a part-time team in the same division creates a unique problem for Saturday’s clash because his training time is divided between the clubs.

Steven has worked with Saints on Wednesday and Friday, with Arbroath’s sessions on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

However, with the teams opposing for the first time since the loan switch, that situation doesn’t work this week.

Simo Valakari has colluded with Arbroath co-managers Colin Hamilton and David Gold to ensure Steven isn’t placed in an impossible position.

Taylor Steven before an Arbroath game.
Taylor Steven in enjoying his a successful spell at Arbroath. Image: SNS.

Valakari revealed: “It is awkward situation. How we have solved it is that Taylor will stay with them – and only train with them – this week.

“He is not part of here. This is how much I credit the work that Arbroath is doing, how well they are playing.

“I don’t want any grey areas. The bottom line is that, if he would be here training with us, I would talk about Arbroath.

“And I can guarantee Arbroath managers would ask what we have been doing here!

“We didn’t want Taylor to be put in this position. So we decided together, with Arbroath, that he stays only with them.

“This is the best decision, everyone understood it – including Taylor. It’s a special week.”

Steven was a scorer and recipient of man of the match honours in Arbroath’s 4-1 victory over Queen’s Park.

That moved the League One champions up to third in the standings.

Valakari does still have a level of insider knowledge at hand in the shape of Sam Stanton.

The attacking midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Gayfield from Raith, playing 16 games and scoring three goals.

More from St Johnstone FC

Taylor Steven before an Arbroath game.
Simo Valakari reveals St Johnstone and Arbroath Taylor Steven conundrum
Simo Valakari shouts from the touchline.
Simo Valakari explains why St Johnstone are now a better balanced team
Liam Smith with Simo Valakari and Jamie Gullan at full-time.
Liam Smith preaches St Johnstone 'perspective' as star makes Dundee United title comparison
The St Johnstone players show their frustration after failing to take advantage of one of many attacks.
Just shoot! St Johnstone need to kick the habit of trying to score a…
Ross County boss, Tony Docherty.
Tony Docherty 'happy' his Ross County players are frustrated they didn't beat St Johnstone
2
Simo Valakari at full-time.
St Johnstone shouldn't be frustrated at another 0-0 draw as Simo Valakari pledges goals…
2
Adama Sidibeh congratulates Jamie Gullan on his goal against Airdrie.
Jamie Gullan would love Adama Sidibeh's pace but St Johnstone star has other assets…
Adama Sidibeh looks upward in frustration.
St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh scores World Cup qualifying double for the Gambia
Tony Docherty applauds the Ross County fans.
Simo Valakari: Ross County are still serious St Johnstone title rivals
A close-up picture of Callum Davidson before a Ross County game.
Simo Valakari: Callum Davidson will always be a big part of St Johnstone

Conversation