St Johnstone boss reveals modified training plan for key pair ahead of Arbroath clash

Simo Valakari has stressed the need to be careful with several St Johnstone stars in the countdown Saturday’s clash with Arbroath.

It’s 15 games into the season for those with perfect attendance.

Liam Smith, meanwhile, played his first full game for Saints against Ross County following a six-week absence.

And Jamie Gullan’s groin requires monitoring to ensure the forward is in peak shape for match day.

“After the injury lay-off, Liam came straight back and played 90 minutes,” Valakari explained.

“He looks good and that’s big credit to him and the medical staff.

“We need to modify his training so he doesn’t get too much load on his calf.

“Same with Jamie Gullan. With the groin problems he’s had, it’s important we don’t expose him to too much training.

“I could name many – Josh (McPake), Adama (Sidibeh), Jason Holt.

“It’s a very delicate balance. You need to find this ‘sweet spot’ where you still expose yourself to our training through the week.

“But, as the same time, you don’t do so much to expose yourself to injury.

“We are a better team when we train hard and we push ourselves. But we need to train smart – not just a lot.

“It’s a little bit about specific players; a little bit about the time of season.

“You have already enough minutes in you but also so many games in front of you.

“You cannot burn yourself out in this moment. We try to make our players robust to take this load and go through these moments of pushing your limits.

“For players, they don’t need to think about this. We just want maximum effort every time they come in.

“It’s our staff that need to adapt the training and the exercises. That’s the art of coaching. You need to get it right.”