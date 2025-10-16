Why instant return as St Johnstone ‘No. 9’ is not guaranteed for Adama Sidibeh – despite goal-laden international stint

Simo Valakari hopes to have his favoured centre forward options fully fit to face Arbroath on return from international duty.

However, if issues emerge over Adama Sidibeh or Uche Ikpeazu following their exertions, Valakari has no qualms about going with Jamie Gullan again.

The St Johnstone boss had his belief in Gullan’s suitability to play number nine in his team underscored – despite Saturday’s stalemate with Ross County.

If anything, Valakari was frustrated at Saints not picking out a pass to capitalise on the ex-Raith man’s movement in the area.

Valakari said: “As always, we need to assess Adama and Uche when they come back.

“They will only have one training, on Friday, with us. So we need to see how the situation is.

“But I would not have any hesitations to start Jamie – or someone else there – if they are not 100%

“I felt a good connection with everyone when Jamie played there.

“He did very specific striker actions – pinning their back line, stretching in behind, holding the ball for us.

“He was a very good target man inside the box, where I felt we could have played more balls into his feet and play off him.

“He offered us this option. But, at the same time, I cannot wait to get Adama and Uche back.

“Then you have more variation, more choices for what the game asks of you.

“We knew we would manage this (Ross County) game without our two main strikers.

“We all saw and felt that we can replace them – with not exactly the same characters – and still perform strongly.

“But everyone is happy to get them back for this weekend.”

Both Sidibeh and Ikpeazu had an eventful conclusion to their respective World Cup qualifying campaigns.

Sidibeh scored twice on Tuesday – adding to his double last week against Gabon – as his nation thrashed Seychelles 7-0.

The Gambia were already eliminated from 2026 finals contention and finished third in their section.

Ikpeazu was a substitute for Uganda as they led a lead slip and Algeria won 2-1 with two late penalties.

That cost the Cranes a shot at a play-off berth, although they finished runners-up in the group.