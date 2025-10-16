Why instant return as St Johnstone ‘No. 9’ is not guaranteed for Adama Sidibeh – despite goal-laden international stint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why instant return as St Johnstone ‘No. 9’ is not guaranteed for Adama Sidibeh – despite goal-laden international stint

Sidibeh and fellow striker Uche Ikepazu are set to train with Saints on Friday.

By Fraser Mackie
Adama Sidibeh in action for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh. Image: SNS.

Simo Valakari hopes to have his favoured centre forward options fully fit to face Arbroath on return from international duty.

However, if issues emerge over Adama Sidibeh or Uche Ikpeazu following their exertions, Valakari has no qualms about going with Jamie Gullan again.

The St Johnstone boss had his belief in Gullan’s suitability to play number nine in his team underscored – despite Saturday’s stalemate with Ross County.

If anything, Valakari was frustrated at Saints not picking out a pass to capitalise on the ex-Raith man’s movement in the area.

Valakari said: “As always, we need to assess Adama and Uche when they come back.

“They will only have one training, on Friday, with us. So we need to see how the situation is.

“But I would not have any hesitations to start Jamie – or someone else there – if they are not 100%

“I felt a good connection with everyone when Jamie played there.

Jamie Gullan hugs Adama Sidibeh.
Jamie Gullan lead the line against Ross County differently to Adama Sidibeh. Image: SNS.

“He did very specific striker actions – pinning their back line, stretching in behind, holding the ball for us.

“He was a very good target man inside the box, where I felt we could have played more balls into his feet and play off him.

“He offered us this option. But, at the same time, I cannot wait to get Adama and Uche back.

“Then you have more variation, more choices for what the game asks of you.

“We knew we would manage this (Ross County) game without our two main strikers.

“We all saw and felt that we can replace them – with not exactly the same characters – and still perform strongly.

“But everyone is happy to get them back for this weekend.”

Uche Ikpeazu in action.
Uche Ikpeazu is set to return to St Johnstone after joining up with Uganda. Image: SNS.

Both Sidibeh and Ikpeazu had an eventful conclusion to their respective World Cup qualifying campaigns.

Sidibeh scored twice on Tuesday – adding to his double last week against Gabon – as his nation thrashed Seychelles 7-0.

The Gambia were already eliminated from 2026 finals contention and finished third in their section.

Ikpeazu was a substitute for Uganda as they led a lead slip and Algeria won 2-1 with two late penalties.

That cost the Cranes a shot at a play-off berth, although they finished runners-up in the group.

