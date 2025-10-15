Bozo Mikulic granted extended Croatia stay as St Johnstone boss firms up training return plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bozo Mikulic granted extended Croatia stay as St Johnstone boss firms up training return plan

The Saints defender is recovering from knee surgery.

By Fraser Mackie
New St Johnstone defender Bozo Mikulic crouches with his hands on his knees during training.
St Johnstone defender Bozo Mikulic. Image: PPA

St Johnstone’s Bozo Mikulic has been granted an extended stay in Croatia after a positive meeting with his knee surgeon.

Out since February with an ACL rupture, the centre back visited his chosen specialist last week for tests – and has been granted an extra week in his homeland.

On his return, Saints boss Simo Valakari expects him to return to training with his team-mates.

Valakari reported: “Bozo is still in Croatia and reports are that he is in a good way and he’s getting there.

“He did the program he needed to; it’s been a good week for him.

Simo Valakari with Bozo Mikulic at full-time after St Johnstone beat Motherwell.
Simo Valakari has good news to report on Bozo Mikulic. Image: Shutterstock

“As we expected, there are some differences between the muscles that we need to get stronger.

“But we believe, when he comes back, that we can introduce him to team training in a modified way.

“There were so many tests he needed to do; it took a little bit longer.

“And we wanted him to see the nice weather and his family a bit because he’s been pushing so hard.

“A little break is good before this last stage of training.

“I believe, after the Arbroath game, we will see him in team training.”

Conversation