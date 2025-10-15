Bozo Mikulic granted extended Croatia stay as St Johnstone boss firms up training return plan

St Johnstone’s Bozo Mikulic has been granted an extended stay in Croatia after a positive meeting with his knee surgeon.

Out since February with an ACL rupture, the centre back visited his chosen specialist last week for tests – and has been granted an extra week in his homeland.

On his return, Saints boss Simo Valakari expects him to return to training with his team-mates.

Valakari reported: “Bozo is still in Croatia and reports are that he is in a good way and he’s getting there.

“He did the program he needed to; it’s been a good week for him.

“As we expected, there are some differences between the muscles that we need to get stronger.

“But we believe, when he comes back, that we can introduce him to team training in a modified way.

“There were so many tests he needed to do; it took a little bit longer.

“And we wanted him to see the nice weather and his family a bit because he’s been pushing so hard.

“A little break is good before this last stage of training.

“I believe, after the Arbroath game, we will see him in team training.”