Simo Valakari offers big update on injured St Johnstone trio

St Johnstone have received a big fitness boost ahead of Saturday’s trip to face Arbroath.

Perth boss Simo Valakari reported good news on managing the workload of Liam Smith and Jamie Gullan in the lead-up to Gayfield.

Both are dealing with issues from injuries suffered at the end of August but are being brought to the boil for matchday.

“That’s gone to plan,” Valakari said. “Liam rested a bit at the start of the week – doing enough training but not too much for the calf.

“Jamie is doing a lot of rehab work off the field for his things. So far, everything is good.”

A surprise participant in training on Thursday was Bozo Mikulic.

The centre half, absent since rupturing his ACL in training in February, has returned from Croatia, having previously been granted an extended stay.

Mikulic has been given the green light from his knee specialist for the final phase of his comeback countdown.

“It was good to see him taking full part of team training,” said Valakari.

“Slowly, we will integrate him. Still, we need to be patient.

“It’s already been so long so it’s not a matter of talking in days or weeks. We just need to make sure he’s as strong as possible to come back.”