St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari recalls ‘wild’ first Arbroath experience 25 years ago

Simo Valakari’s first Gayfield visit was at the extreme end of the ‘Arbroath away’ experience.

Preparing to return as St Johnstone boss, the ex-Motherwell midfielder remembers encountering a mid-winter, gale-force farce 25 years ago.

There was some surprise at their Scottish Cup tie getting the go-ahead from referee Mike McCurry as high winds swept in off the North Sea.

The unedifying action lasted until a half-time abandonment.

Valakari’s Motherwell had taken a 1-0 advantage through a Derek Townsley wind-assisted set-piece.

However, they were forced to start all over again three days later and could only draw 1-1.

The Steelmen finally advanced to the next round following a Fir Park replay.

Valakari hopes for better conditions and a more straightforward route to victory over the Red Lichties this time around.

Recalling his January 2000 trip to Angus, Valakari said: “Already, in the warm-up the balls were moving around all over the place, but the referee decided to kick off.

“Goal kicks were coming straight back and going out for a corner!

“I have never experienced anything like this before, it was incredible.

“We went in at half-time and wondered what our new plan would be.

“Suddenly, there was an announcement to call the game off – and rightly so. There was no rain, just this wild wind from the North Sea. What an experience.

“It was a relief to get home that night but our 1-0 lead didn’t count.

“So, I have experienced myself how it can be. We need to be prepared.”

Valakari suspects that, even blessed with the most benign conditions, St Johnstone face a searching test tomorrow.

Saints prevailed 3-0 in the clubs’ August meeting at McDiarmid Park thanks to goals from Jack Baird, Jason Holt and a Stevie Mallan penalty.

Yet the score-line was arguably harsh on a Colin Hamilton and David Gold group that impressed Valakari that day – and has continued to do so.

Valakari said: “As always, when you score three goals it changes the narrative and looks easier than it was.

“I said before that match what a good team Arbroath is.

“And people didn’t appreciate that when they look at this result.

“They played well against us and keep getting results. They are in third place.

“Now we go to their home, where I think they will fancy their chances.

“We are expecting an even harder game. We need to be up for it – and ready for it.

“This is a very good, well-coached team with a clear identity.

“They’ve been pressing teams even more and I believe they will be trying to win the ball higher up the field.”