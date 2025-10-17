St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari recalls ‘wild’ first Arbroath experience 25 years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari recalls ‘wild’ first Arbroath experience 25 years ago

The Saints boss played with Motherwell at Gayfield.

By Fraser Mackie
Arbroath's famous Gayfield Park will host St Johnstone on Saturday.
Arbroath's famous Gayfield Park will host St Johnstone on Saturday. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

Simo Valakari’s first Gayfield visit was at the extreme end of the ‘Arbroath away’ experience.

Preparing to return as St Johnstone boss, the ex-Motherwell midfielder remembers encountering a mid-winter, gale-force farce 25 years ago.

There was some surprise at their Scottish Cup tie getting the go-ahead from referee Mike McCurry as high winds swept in off the North Sea.

The unedifying action lasted until a half-time abandonment.

Valakari’s Motherwell had taken a 1-0 advantage through a Derek Townsley wind-assisted set-piece.

However, they were forced to start all over again three days later and could only draw 1-1.

The Steelmen finally advanced to the next round following a Fir Park replay.

Simo Valakari in action for Motherwell.
Simo Valakari in action for Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Valakari hopes for better conditions and a more straightforward route to victory over the Red Lichties this time around.

Recalling his January 2000 trip to Angus, Valakari said: “Already, in the warm-up the balls were moving around all over the place, but the referee decided to kick off.

“Goal kicks were coming straight back and going out for a corner!

“I have never experienced anything like this before, it was incredible.

“We went in at half-time and wondered what our new plan would be.

“Suddenly, there was an announcement to call the game off – and rightly so. There was no rain, just this wild wind from the North Sea. What an experience.

“It was a relief to get home that night but our 1-0 lead didn’t count.

“So, I have experienced myself how it can be. We need to be prepared.”

Valakari suspects that, even blessed with the most benign conditions, St Johnstone face a searching test tomorrow.

Simo Valakari celebrates St Johnstone's second goal.
Simo Valakari celebrates after Jason Holt’s goal against Arbroath at McDiarmid Park. Image: Shutterstock

Saints prevailed 3-0 in the clubs’ August meeting at McDiarmid Park thanks to goals from Jack Baird, Jason Holt and a Stevie Mallan penalty.

Yet the score-line was arguably harsh on a Colin Hamilton and David Gold group that impressed Valakari that day – and has continued to do so.

Valakari said: “As always, when you score three goals it changes the narrative and looks easier than it was.

“I said before that match what a good team Arbroath is.

“And people didn’t appreciate that when they look at this result.

“They played well against us and keep getting results. They are in third place.

“Now we go to their home, where I think they will fancy their chances.

“We are expecting an even harder game. We need to be up for it – and ready for it.

“This is a very good, well-coached team with a clear identity.

“They’ve been pressing teams even more and I believe they will be trying to win the ball higher up the field.”

