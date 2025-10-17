St Johnstone boss assesses Adama Sidibeh’s Gambia heroics after four-goal international haul

Simo Valakari expects Adama Sidibeh to return to domestic action with soaring spirits.

The striker is back in the squad after four goals in two matches for the Gambia against Gabon then Seychelles.

The Perth gaffer caught footage of Sidibeh’s World Cup qualifying heroics and was thrilled by what he watched.

The 27-year-old has two goals in 14 outings for Saints this season but has earned praise for his tireless displays leading the line.

Valakari said: “It’s a big boost for Adama. He works so hard for our team but we know that strikers live for scoring goals.

“It always gives confidence and energy. I was so happy to see that when I watched his goals.

“They were good, striker goals, showing composure and physicality.

“We want him scoring goals, he needs these moments to boost him even more.

“When he has this energy, when he’s positive, I know these goals will come for us.”