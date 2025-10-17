St Johnstone boss assesses Adama Sidibeh’s Gambia heroics after four-goal international haul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss assesses Adama Sidibeh’s Gambia heroics after four-goal international haul

The Saints striker was in red hot form for his country.

By Fraser Mackie
Adama Sidibeh celebrates his goal.
Adama Sidibeh celebrates his first goal of the league campaign against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

Simo Valakari expects Adama Sidibeh to return to domestic action with soaring spirits.

The striker is back in the squad after four goals in two matches for the Gambia against Gabon then Seychelles.

The Perth gaffer caught footage of Sidibeh’s World Cup qualifying heroics and was thrilled by what he watched.

The 27-year-old has two goals in 14 outings for Saints this season but has earned praise for his tireless displays leading the line.

Jamie Gullan hugs Adama Sidibeh.
Adama Sidibeh with Jamie Gullan, who led the line for Saints against Ross County. Image: SNS.

Valakari said: “It’s a big boost for Adama. He works so hard for our team but we know that strikers live for scoring goals.

“It always gives confidence and energy. I was so happy to see that when I watched his goals.

“They were good, striker goals, showing composure and physicality.

“We want him scoring goals, he needs these moments to boost him even more.

“When he has this energy, when he’s positive, I know these goals will come for us.”

