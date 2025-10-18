Why St Johnstone star Matty Foulds walked away from Serie A dream with Como – and why he still believes he was right

Matty Foulds has revealed the family reasons behind turning his back on a shot at playing in Serie A.

The St Johnstone left-back signed for Como five years ago this week, following his release from Everton.

With Italy still in the firm grip of Covid restrictions, life for he and his young family was tough.

Foulds can never be sure if this picturesque part of northern Italy was the right place for him to carve out a lucrative career.

The club went on to savour a steep rise from Serie C in 2020 to the top flight four years later under Cesc Fabregas.

He may well have gone on to enjoy the journey with them.

Yet what he does know is he was there at the wrong time – and made the correct call to get home to Yorkshire.

Foulds ripped up a two-year contract after just three months.

While he tried to impress his new employers every day in training, partner Georgia and son Theo were effectively housebound.

Missing out on a promotion to Serie B later that campaign was small fry compared to family contentment.

Foulds admitted: “It just wasn’t for us; it didn’t feel right.

“It’s a lovely part of the world. But we couldn’t go out and explore at all.

“With it being Covid times, Italy was one of the hardest places for restrictions. We were just about trapped in our apartment block. That was tough.

“My partner and little boy had to stay in the flat until I got home and my working days were quite long, so it was more difficult for them than me.

“It purely came down to a decision for us as a family.

“We came home for the Christmas break, sat down and decided to come back.

“I could’ve returned to Como myself and my partner could’ve stayed at home, but you’re going to have issues going back and forth to see your family.

“I spoke to (CEO) Dennis Wise about coming back home and he was really helpful.

“He understood my decision and stood by that for us.

“We just came to the agreement, sacrificed it for the family to come home – and, luckily, I signed for Bradford.”

Indonesian ownership group Djarum helped bring Como back among the Italian elite following a 21-year Serie A absence.

Foulds missed out but says his short spell playing and living aboard was still life-enhancing.

Now settled in Perth with two more children – daughters Olive, 3, and one-year-old Alba – Foulds said: “I only played three games but I feel experiencing different things helped me.

“On the football side, the play was a lot slower, very tactical, you have more time on the ball.

“As a person, I think moving to another country – and getting through what we did – helped the mental side of things.

“I’ve obviously seen over the last couple of years they’ve been promoted to Serie A. It’s great to see and they’ve got Fabregas as manager.

“You do look at it and I might’ve had two promotions if I’d stayed. That would’ve been a good achievement, but, family-wise, it might’ve been a lot tougher.

“I think it took a while for the restrictions to ease.

“There was my little boy and the language barrier, which I found tough to try and learn although I picked up little bits.

“We’ve got three kids now and we are all loving life in Perth.”

Returning to Bradford, where Foulds played in the academy as a kid, was a dream come true.

He played two and a half years there before two seasons with Harrogate Town.

Scottish Championship assessment

The 27-year-old admits adapting to the Scottish Championship hasn’t been straightforward.

But he feels he’s been picking up his proper form in recent weeks.

Ahead of facing Arbroath, Foulds explained: “It took a little while to settle, in terms of the way the manager wants to play.

“Over the games I’ve played, I’ve got better and better.

“I think there’s a lot more to come in terms of getting assists, maybe the odd goal.

“Hopefully in the coming weeks, it will all come together.

“I’m enjoying it so far. The boys have gelled well together as a new group, that’s shown on the pitch.

“The last two results haven’t been wins but we haven’t lost a game yet and that’s two clean sheets on the bounce.”