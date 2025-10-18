Simo Valakari: St Johnstone face biggest challenge of season after Arbroath loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simo Valakari: St Johnstone face biggest challenge of season after Arbroath loss

The Perth side crashed to a 3-1 defeat - their first in the Championship - at Gayfield.

By Sean Hamilton
Simo Valakari takes to the pitch following St Johnstone's loss to Arbroath. Image: Paul Byars/SNS
Simo Valakari takes to the pitch following St Johnstone's loss to Arbroath. Image: Paul Byars/SNS

Simo Valakari believes St Johnstone face their biggest challenge of the season so far after losing at Arbroath.

Saints took a first half lead through Josh McPake at Gayfield but, after failing to extend it while on top, the Lichties roared back after the break with three goals in 11 minutes to seal a deserved victory.

It was the Perth side’s first league defeat of the season and a result that means they have taken just two points from the last nine.

And their head coach believes how they react to the result – and the well below par performance that led to it – could dictate how their campaign plays out.

“Arbroath played a very, very good game,” said Valakari.

“Nothing surprised us that happened here. We knew it would be a tricky game.

“As we have been saying all the time, how we defend is key in this league and we did not defend well as a team.

Arbroath’s Findlay Marshall scores to make it 3-1 at Gayfield. Image: Paul Byars/SNS

“We have had many challenges this season, The boys have faced them head-on. Now we have a new challenge – how we react after our first loss.

“So far, this is our biggest challenge.

“I’m not going to say it was an off day, a bad game and it won’t happen again, because it will happen if we play like this.

“That’s what we are taking from the game. We have been very humble, very open when we win games.

“We have lost this match and we are very humble still and we all understand that we could say it’s not us, how we played, but if we just let it go like this, it will go on, that’s why we need to stop it now.

“That’s why I say it’s our biggest challenge this season – how you react, how you behave after your first loss.”

While Arbroath came flying out of the traps after the break, Saints lacked in aggression and urgency and were punished for it.

Cheick Diabate looks dejected at full-time. Image: Paul Byars/SNS

It was a showing, Valakari believes, that fell below the standards expected at the club.

He added: “We just did not play at the level that is required to win football matches in this league.

“It’s simple like that. It needs to be better.

“We can’t just think next week we will be okay. No, we need to show it through our actions.

“We have been talking – when we have not been scoring, it’s always about the next action, the next action. It’s the same if the opponent scores – it’s about the next action.

“But we could not stop the avalanche coming at us. Losing three goals took a lot of breath out of us.

“That’s new territory. We need to learn – and we need to learn quickly how we stop these moments.

“‘Stay in the match,’ that has been our mantra. Today we could not stay there.”

