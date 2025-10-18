Simo Valakari: St Johnstone face biggest challenge of season after Arbroath loss

Simo Valakari believes St Johnstone face their biggest challenge of the season so far after losing at Arbroath.

Saints took a first half lead through Josh McPake at Gayfield but, after failing to extend it while on top, the Lichties roared back after the break with three goals in 11 minutes to seal a deserved victory.

It was the Perth side’s first league defeat of the season and a result that means they have taken just two points from the last nine.

And their head coach believes how they react to the result – and the well below par performance that led to it – could dictate how their campaign plays out.

“Arbroath played a very, very good game,” said Valakari.

“Nothing surprised us that happened here. We knew it would be a tricky game.

“As we have been saying all the time, how we defend is key in this league and we did not defend well as a team.

“We have had many challenges this season, The boys have faced them head-on. Now we have a new challenge – how we react after our first loss.

“So far, this is our biggest challenge.

“I’m not going to say it was an off day, a bad game and it won’t happen again, because it will happen if we play like this.

“That’s what we are taking from the game. We have been very humble, very open when we win games.

“We have lost this match and we are very humble still and we all understand that we could say it’s not us, how we played, but if we just let it go like this, it will go on, that’s why we need to stop it now.

“That’s why I say it’s our biggest challenge this season – how you react, how you behave after your first loss.”

While Arbroath came flying out of the traps after the break, Saints lacked in aggression and urgency and were punished for it.

It was a showing, Valakari believes, that fell below the standards expected at the club.

He added: “We just did not play at the level that is required to win football matches in this league.

“It’s simple like that. It needs to be better.

“We can’t just think next week we will be okay. No, we need to show it through our actions.

“We have been talking – when we have not been scoring, it’s always about the next action, the next action. It’s the same if the opponent scores – it’s about the next action.

“But we could not stop the avalanche coming at us. Losing three goals took a lot of breath out of us.

“That’s new territory. We need to learn – and we need to learn quickly how we stop these moments.

“‘Stay in the match,’ that has been our mantra. Today we could not stay there.”