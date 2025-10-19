St Johnstone suffocate under Arbroath ‘avalanche’: Why first Championship defeat should be wake-up call for Perth side

Simo Valakari likened it to an “avalanche”.

The three-goals-in-11-second-half-minutes spell that saw Arbroath inflict a first league defeat of the season upon St Johnstone was certainly suffocating in its intensity.

Saints, having claimed an early lead through Josh McPake, had knocked on the door with a view to extending it a couple of times before the break, but without the necessary conviction.

And the Lichties took full advantage of their visitors’ increasingly passive approach to claim a deserved victory.

The Perth side were soundly beaten.

So where did it go wrong for Simo Valakari’s team at Gayfield?

Courier Sport analyses Saturday’s maiden Championship loss – and its potential ramifications at the top of the table.

Intensity v Passivity

Across two goalless performances prior to Saturday’s defeat, a troubling lack of urgency had crept into Saints’ game.

They remain a team comfortable in possession.

But being comfortable in possession is different to settling for ‘comfortable possession’.

The former, along with a solid tactical structure, should always be purposeful.

It should afford you a solid base from which to play quickly through your opponent’s lines when opportunities present themselves; to drag defenders out of position, leaving spaces for mobile, skilful attacking players to exploit.

‘Comfortable possession’, on the other hand, tends to lack intensity and invention, and too often on Saturday, it’s what Saints accepted from the game.

By contrast, Arbroath’s performance, particularly in the second half, was front-foot, aggressive and quick in the transition – and they were justly rewarded for it.

St Johnstone’s best football of the season has been characterised by quick, one-touch passing moves, a hunger to win the ball in midfield and instinctive finishing.

Fans have not seen nearly enough of that urgency in recent matches, either in or out of possession, and the team has paid the price.

Rediscovering that sense of purpose ought to be a priority.

Keep ’em guessing

Valakari stuck with the same starting 11 that kicked off last week’s stalemate with Ross County.

At the top end of the pitch, that meant Jamie Gullan started in the No. 9 position, with Josh McPake, Sven Sprangler and Kai Fotheringham just behind.

McPake’s opener was the product of smart movement and a good finish on his part, after he was picked out in space by Reece McAlear.

Further Saints chances were carved out on the left side of the pitch before the break, but neither Gullan nor Fotheringham could find the finish required.

And after Arbroath’s killer spell in front of goal (“We could not stop the avalanche coming at us,” was the Saints boss’ assessment), the Perth side’s tendency towards playing down the left flank became more habitual, at least until Jannik Wanner’s introduction later in the game.

To be fair, a lack of variety in attack is something Saints have clearly been working on changing, but with McPake as their main man – and since it doesn’t look like swapping him from left to right during the course of a game is an option – that left touchline looks like it’ll remain the busier of the two.

A solution to the resultant predictability of Saints’ attacking play needs to be found.

Diminishing aura?

Neither Saints’ head coach nor captain were willing to go along with the characterisation of the result at Gayfield as a wake-up call.

But taking it that way may prove useful.

That a defeat felt like it was in the post is something I suspect those who watch every week would agree upon.

There haven’t been any big personnel changes, nor in terms of formation, but performances have become more laboured, with diminished urgency and aggression from front to back.

There is no question that plenty of ability exists in the McDiarmid Park squad – enough to win the league, in fact.

But the Championship, full of hungry, capable sides like Arbroath, demands more.

Saturday’s slip-up means Saints’ lead at the top of the table may be wiped out entirely by the time next weekend’s trip to Greenock Morton comes around.

If they wish to re-establish it, they must approach each game not only with belief in their own ability, but with the sort of intent Arbroath used to turn them over.