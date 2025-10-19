St Johnstone suffocate under Arbroath ‘avalanche’: Why first Championship defeat should be wake-up call for Perth side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone suffocate under Arbroath ‘avalanche’: Why first Championship defeat should be wake-up call for Perth side

Saints were punished at Gayfield for a poor second half performance.

St Johnstone's Cheick Diabate cut a dejected figure at full time in Arbroath. Image: Paul Byars/SNS
St Johnstone's Cheick Diabate cut a dejected figure at full time in Arbroath. Image: Paul Byars/SNS
By Sean Hamilton

Simo Valakari likened it to an “avalanche”.

The three-goals-in-11-second-half-minutes spell that saw Arbroath inflict a first league defeat of the season upon St Johnstone was certainly suffocating in its intensity.

Saints, having claimed an early lead through Josh McPake, had knocked on the door with a view to extending it a couple of times before the break, but without the necessary conviction.

And the Lichties took full advantage of their visitors’ increasingly passive approach to claim a deserved victory.

The Perth side were soundly beaten.

So where did it go wrong for Simo Valakari’s team at Gayfield?

Courier Sport analyses Saturday’s maiden Championship loss – and its potential ramifications at the top of the table.

Intensity v Passivity

St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari urges his players on at Gayfield. Image: Paul Byars/SNS

Across two goalless performances prior to Saturday’s defeat, a troubling lack of urgency had crept into Saints’ game.

They remain a team comfortable in possession.

But being comfortable in possession is different to settling for ‘comfortable possession’.

The former, along with a solid tactical structure, should always be purposeful.

It should afford you a solid base from which to play quickly through your opponent’s lines when opportunities present themselves; to drag defenders out of position, leaving spaces for mobile, skilful attacking players to exploit.

‘Comfortable possession’, on the other hand, tends to lack intensity and invention, and too often on Saturday, it’s what Saints accepted from the game.

By contrast, Arbroath’s performance, particularly in the second half, was front-foot, aggressive and quick in the transition – and they were justly rewarded for it.

St Johnstone’s best football of the season has been characterised by quick, one-touch passing moves, a hunger to win the ball in midfield and instinctive finishing.

Fans have not seen nearly enough of that urgency in recent matches, either in or out of possession, and the team has paid the price.

Rediscovering that sense of purpose ought to be a priority.

Keep ’em guessing

Uche Ikpeazu, back from international duty with Uganda, replaced Kai Fotheringham at half-time. Image: Paul Byars/SNS

Valakari stuck with the same starting 11 that kicked off last week’s stalemate with Ross County.

At the top end of the pitch, that meant Jamie Gullan started in the No. 9 position, with Josh McPake, Sven Sprangler and Kai Fotheringham just behind.

McPake’s opener was the product of smart movement and a good finish on his part, after he was picked out in space by Reece McAlear.

Further Saints chances were carved out on the left side of the pitch before the break, but neither Gullan nor Fotheringham could find the finish required.

And after Arbroath’s killer spell in front of goal (“We could not stop the avalanche coming at us,” was the Saints boss’ assessment), the Perth side’s tendency towards playing down the left flank became more habitual, at least until Jannik Wanner’s introduction later in the game.

To be fair, a lack of variety in attack is something Saints have clearly been working on changing, but with McPake as their main man – and since it doesn’t look like swapping him from left to right during the course of a game is an option – that left touchline looks like it’ll remain the busier of the two.

A solution to the resultant predictability of Saints’ attacking play needs to be found.

Diminishing aura?

Findlay Marshall of Arbroath, who was the Lichties’ man of the match, brings down Jason Holt in midfield. Image: Paul Byars/SNS

Neither Saints’ head coach nor captain were willing to go along with the characterisation of the result at Gayfield as a wake-up call.

But taking it that way may prove useful.

That a defeat felt like it was in the post is something I suspect those who watch every week would agree upon.

There haven’t been any big personnel changes, nor in terms of formation, but performances have become more laboured, with diminished urgency and aggression from front to back.

There is no question that plenty of ability exists in the McDiarmid Park squad – enough to win the league, in fact.

But the Championship, full of hungry, capable sides like Arbroath, demands more.

Saturday’s slip-up means Saints’ lead at the top of the table may be wiped out entirely by the time next weekend’s trip to Greenock Morton comes around.

If they wish to re-establish it, they must approach each game not only with belief in their own ability, but with the sort of intent Arbroath used to turn them over.

Conversation