Jason Holt highlights make or break stat St Johnstone MUST improve

Jason Holt admits St Johnstone’s hopes of a successful season will be in jeopardy if they do not get back to winning ways quickly.

Saints were dealt their first defeat of the season by Arbroath on Saturday, having travelled to Gayfield off the back of two consecutive goalless draws.

Partick Thistle’s weekend victory over Ross County saw the Jags cut Saints’ lead at the top of the Championship to just three points; a gap they could close completely should they win their game in hand over Ayr United on Tuesday.

Holt accepts the Perth side got what they deserved for a sub-standard showing at Gayfield.

And he refuses to hide from the reality of a recent points haul that has fallen short of expectations.

“In the second half at Arbroath we fell below the levels we’ve set,” said the Saints captain.

“The first half, we did okay, albeit Arbroath made it really difficult for us. Real credit to them – I don’t want to take anything away from them at all.

“We came into the second half in a good position – leading 1-0 – and from our perspective, I feel we’ve got enough, and we should do the basics well enough, to go and win a game of football when we’re in a leading position.

“But Arbroath did exceptionally well. They did the basics better than us – everything you’d associate with that term, like second balls, things like that.

“Ultimately, I don’t think we reacted well enough when they got their first goal. We could have reset, there was still loads of time to go and win the game.

“Then they go 2-1, then 3-1, and after that, all over the pitch, we were really slacking and fell away from the game.”

He added: “The mood is really low.

‘Not going to be good enough’

“Credit to the group of players and the staff in terms of how we’ve started this season, but we knew it wasn’t going to be plain sailing this year.

“It’s going to be difficult, there are going to be bumps in the road, we knew that.

“But ultimately, in the last three games we’ve taken two points out of nine, so if we want to be successful this year, that needs to improve. It’s not going to be good enough.

“We’ll look at it, see what went wrong, what we didn’t do well enough.

“Most importantly, when we get back into work, we have to reset, because the games just keep coming and we’ve got another difficult one next weekend [away to Greenock Morton].”