Jason Holt highlights make or break stat St Johnstone MUST improve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Jason Holt highlights make or break stat St Johnstone MUST improve

Saints' lead at the top of the Championship was cut to just three points after their loss at Arbroath.

Jason Holt in the thick of the second half battle for St Johnstone. Image: Paul Byars/SNS
Jason Holt in the thick of the second half battle for St Johnstone. Image: Paul Byars/SNS
By Sean Hamilton

Jason Holt admits St Johnstone’s hopes of a successful season will be in jeopardy if they do not get back to winning ways quickly.

Saints were dealt their first defeat of the season by Arbroath on Saturday, having travelled to Gayfield off the back of two consecutive goalless draws.

Partick Thistle’s weekend victory over Ross County saw the Jags cut Saints’ lead at the top of the Championship to just three points; a gap they could close completely should they win their game in hand over Ayr United on Tuesday.

Holt accepts the Perth side got what they deserved for a sub-standard showing at Gayfield.

And he refuses to hide from the reality of a recent points haul that has fallen short of expectations.

“In the second half at Arbroath we fell below the levels we’ve set,” said the Saints captain.

“The first half, we did okay, albeit Arbroath made it really difficult for us. Real credit to them – I don’t want to take anything away from them at all.

Arbroath’s Findlay Marshall (left) makes it 3-1 to the Lichties. Image: Paul Byars/SNS

“We came into the second half in a good position – leading 1-0 – and from our perspective, I feel we’ve got enough, and we should do the basics well enough, to go and win a game of football when we’re in a leading position.

“But Arbroath did exceptionally well. They did the basics better than us – everything you’d associate with that term, like second balls, things like that.

“Ultimately, I don’t think we reacted well enough when they got their first goal. We could have reset, there was still loads of time to go and win the game.

“Then they go 2-1, then 3-1, and after that, all over the pitch, we were really slacking and fell away from the game.”

He added: “The mood is really low.

‘Not going to be good enough’

“Credit to the group of players and the staff in terms of how we’ve started this season, but we knew it wasn’t going to be plain sailing this year.

“It’s going to be difficult, there are going to be bumps in the road, we knew that.

“But ultimately, in the last three games we’ve taken two points out of nine, so if we want to be successful this year, that needs to improve. It’s not going to be good enough.

“We’ll look at it, see what went wrong, what we didn’t do well enough.

“Most importantly, when we get back into work, we have to reset, because the games just keep coming and we’ve got another difficult one next weekend [away to Greenock Morton].”

More from St Johnstone FC

James Wilson with his hand on his head during training.
Could Hearts striker James Wilson still join St Johnstone on loan?
St Johnstone's Cheick Diabate cut a dejected figure at full time in Arbroath. Image: Paul Byars/SNS
St Johnstone suffocate under Arbroath 'avalanche': Why first Championship defeat should be wake-up call…
Simo Valakari takes to the pitch following St Johnstone's loss to Arbroath. Image: Paul Byars/SNS
Simo Valakari: St Johnstone face biggest challenge of season after Arbroath loss
Matty Foulds has settled well at St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Why St Johnstone star Matty Foulds walked away from Serie A dream with Como…
Adama Sidibeh celebrates his goal.
St Johnstone boss assesses Adama Sidibeh's Gambia heroics after four-goal international haul
Arbroath's famous Gayfield Park will host St Johnstone on Saturday. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari recalls 'wild' first Arbroath experience 25 years ago
Liam Smith with Simo Valakari and Jamie Gullan at full-time.
Simo Valakari offers big update on injured St Johnstone trio
Adama Sidibeh in action for St Johnstone.
Why instant return as St Johnstone 'No. 9' is not guaranteed for Adama Sidibeh…
2
New St Johnstone defender Bozo Mikulic crouches with his hands on his knees during training.
Bozo Mikulic granted extended Croatia stay as St Johnstone boss firms up training return…
Simo Valakari issues an instruction to his players in training.
St Johnstone boss reveals modified training plan for key pair ahead of Arbroath clash

Conversation