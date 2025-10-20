Portsmouth boss gives Makenzie Kirk verdict after former St Johnstone star’s game-time dries up

Former St Johnstone star, Makenzie Kirk, shouldn’t be panicking about a lack game-time at Portsmouth, according to his manager.

Kirk secured a £500,000 deadline day move to the English Championship, having impressed in the Scottish Premiership with Saints the previous season.

After making two September substitute appearances, the former Hearts player wasn’t even included in two match-day squads recently.

Having scored on international duty with Tommy Wright’s Northern Ireland under-21 side, Kirk was back on the bench for Pompey’s Friday night draw at Leicester City, albeit he didn’t get used.

And boss, John Mousinho, has pledged that there is “no huge pressure” on his summer recruit to make an eye-catching early impression at Fratton Park.

“He’s already come in and played in the Championship, which I think is an incredible achievement for someone coming from the second division of Scottish football,” he told the Portsmouth News.

“It’s a really big step up and a really big adjustment.

“We signed Makenzie because we think we can do it.

“He doesn’t need to come in and play 40 games in a season, but we will push him to play as many games as he can.

“We would never have included him in squads or brought him on, if we didn’t think he could compete at the level.

“It’s about re-introducing him slowly into that.

“Makenzie is a player who has shown a lot of talent in Scotland.

“We know he can affect the side now, but certainly there’s no huge pressure there.”

Best position

Mousinho has no doubts about Kirk’s best long-term position.

“He’s played a fair bit on the left for St Johnstone and the right a bit,” he said.

“We’re buying him as a nine, though.

“We used him on the left against Ipswich and athletically he can do that, but primarily he’s a nine.”