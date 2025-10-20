Portsmouth boss gives Makenzie Kirk verdict after former St Johnstone star’s game-time dries up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Portsmouth boss gives Makenzie Kirk verdict after former St Johnstone star’s game-time dries up

The striker spent only one full season at McDiarmid Park before his big move south.

By Eric Nicolson
Makenzie Kirk in action for Portsmouth.
Makenzie Kirk has only made two short appearances since moving from St Johnstone to Portsmouth. Image: Shutterstock.

Former St Johnstone star, Makenzie Kirk, shouldn’t be panicking about a lack game-time at Portsmouth, according to his manager.

Kirk secured a £500,000 deadline day move to the English Championship, having impressed in the Scottish Premiership with Saints the previous season.

After making two September substitute appearances, the former Hearts player wasn’t even included in two match-day squads recently.

Having scored on international duty with Tommy Wright’s Northern Ireland under-21 side, Kirk was back on the bench for Pompey’s Friday night draw at Leicester City, albeit he didn’t get used.

And boss, John Mousinho, has pledged that there is “no huge pressure” on his summer recruit to make an eye-catching early impression at Fratton Park.

“He’s already come in and played in the Championship, which I think is an incredible achievement for someone coming from the second division of Scottish football,” he told the Portsmouth News.

Makenzie Kirk applauds the St Johnstone fans.
Makenzie Kirk left St Johnstone for Portsmouth. Image: SNS.

“It’s a really big step up and a really big adjustment.

“We signed Makenzie because we think we can do it.

“He doesn’t need to come in and play 40 games in a season, but we will push him to play as many games as he can.

“We would never have included him in squads or brought him on, if we didn’t think he could compete at the level.

“It’s about re-introducing him slowly into that.

“Makenzie is a player who has shown a lot of talent in Scotland.

“We know he can affect the side now, but certainly there’s no huge pressure there.”

Best position

Mousinho has no doubts about Kirk’s best long-term position.

“He’s played a fair bit on the left for St Johnstone and the right a bit,” he said.

“We’re buying him as a nine, though.

“We used him on the left against Ipswich and athletically he can do that, but primarily he’s a nine.”

Conversation