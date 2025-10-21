Simo Valakari dismisses St Johnstone ‘back to basics’ theory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simo Valakari dismisses St Johnstone ‘back to basics’ theory

The Perth boss has a clear idea of what will be needed following his team's first league defeat.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari on the touchline at Arbroath.
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, wants to see a quick bounce-back from his team. Image: SNS.

Simo Valakari does not believe St Johnstone need a ‘back to basics’ reset after suffering their first Championship defeat.

Forgetting about the principles that underpinned their surge to the top of the table wasn’t at the root of Saints’ shock loss to Arbroath last weekend, according to the Perth boss.

The issue on the Angus coast was the application of those fundamentals.

And ensuring standards are raised again is the focus ahead of the attempted bounce-back at Morton on Saturday – rather than going back to square one.

“We said it before the season, if you want to get promoted this season it will be harder in some ways to fighting for survival,” said Valakari.

“To win one game now and then.

“The hardest thing in football is consistency – that you can perform every weekend.

“So far, we were able to do that.

“On Saturday, we couldn’t do it.

“When this outside noise comes, you need to shut it out and just keep doing what you do well.

“In these moments, after you lose, many coaches and players say: ‘Let’s get back to basics and foundations’.

“If your basics and foundations are the solutions to winning matches in the first place, then why leave them?

Arbroath's Findlay Marshall scores to make it 3-1.
Arbroath’s Findlay Marshall scores to make it 3-1. Image: SNS.

“What we have tried to do is do the basics well all the time. Maybe we got carried away from our basics.

“But at the same time, knowing our players, I think we did not leave our basics.

“Our opponent just did things better than we did on the day.

“So, we need to raise our level, perform in these difficult moments.

“How we reacted after the first goal could have been better.

“We had prepared ourselves for things being hard.

“But things were going so well for us – performing and playing at a high level – maybe we forgot that things can be hard.

“That was a good reminder that there is a hard thing in front of us and we shouldn’t panic when they hit us.

“We need to find a way to get through these hard moments inside the match or after it, how you prepare for the next match.”

Cappielow test

Valakari is confident that the post-game messages he delivered to his squad were quickly absorbed but knows that Saturday’s match in Greenock will be an informative junction of a long season, whatever the result.

“The reaction has been as I expected,” he said.

“It’s not about the words, though, it’s about the actions.

“I’ve seen the boys putting the work in. Saturday is the day where we see our reaction from that.

“The biggest thing is you need to keep a calm head.

“We all know why we have won the games we have.

“And we all know where we have needed to improve.

A dejected Cheick Diabate after St Johnstone lost to Arbroath.
St Johnstone’s Cheick Diabate cut a dejected figure at full time in Arbroath. Image: Paul Byars/SNS

“Same with losing this game – we know what we did well and know very well what we didn’t do.

“If we defend the way we defended these three goals then it’s difficult to win football matches.

“We need to fix it.

“This is our first loss. We have to control what we can control.

“How we prepare, how we keep our togetherness and positivity and how we can improve our game.

“Then we know Saturday is a very difficult opponent.

“So, let’s focus on what we can focus on and go and perform.”

Opportunity knocks

Valakari stressed that there is opportunity to be found in a loss.

“It’s much better to learn when you are winning games, of course,” he said.

“But especially when you are losing, you can learn even more about yourself, about us.

“These things happen. Use them in the right way.

“We need to use this moment as a big thing for growth – as individual, team, club.

“We need to appreciate how well we’ve been doing. To win a football match in this league is not easy.

“You have to play a good game to win matches.

“It’s an interesting week. We learn a lot about ourselves last Saturday. Now it’s time to go to the next challenge.”

Conversation