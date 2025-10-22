St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals bounce game timetable for injured trio

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, has raised the prospect of a triple comeback boost in the near future.

Stevie Mallan, Louis Lloyd and Bozo Mikulic are ALL being lined up to play in a closed-doors game at the start of next month.

The Croatian centre-half has been out of action the longest, having undergone knee surgery in March.

Lloyd broke a bone in his foot on the training ground before the league season started, while Mallan sustained a high ankle sprain against Morton on August 30.

There is now a bright light at the end of the injury tunnel for the Perth trio.

“We are hoping at the start of November we could include Stevie, Louis and Bozo in a bounce game,” Valakari reported.

“That’s the plan.

“It’s something we hope to arrange.

“We will see how they get through that.

“Then it will be a case of are they ready to step up to first team games?

“Or do we need to arrange one more?

“That’s the target we are working towards with those boys.”

‘Trust’ factor

Valakari added: “Bozo is now in our training but still the non-contact phase.

“It’s a big step for him and it’s good.

“Louis is kicking the ball but it’s more a confidence thing for him – that he trusts nothing will happen with the foot.

“Stevie has been able to run so the fitness is there.

“With this kind of injury, it’s about trusting the ankle with the twisting and turning.

“Because it’s his shooting leg.

“One of his strengths is how he shoots the ball in a different way.

“He needs to be comfortable with doing that part of his foot.”

Valakari’s hand will be strengthened in defence, midfield and attack when Lloyd, Mallan and Mikulic return.

“Injuries are part of football,” said the Finn. “But everyone knows we will be a better team with those three players.

“So, we want them back as quickly as possible.”