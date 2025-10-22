St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals bounce game timetable for injured trio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals bounce game timetable for injured trio

Bozo Mikulic, Stevie Mallan and Louis Lloyd are all currently sidelined.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari, smiling before St Johnstone played Arbroath.
Simo Valakari had positive injury news to report. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, has raised the prospect of a triple comeback boost in the near future.

Stevie Mallan, Louis Lloyd and Bozo Mikulic are ALL being lined up to play in a closed-doors game at the start of next month.

The Croatian centre-half has been out of action the longest, having undergone knee surgery in March.

Lloyd broke a bone in his foot on the training ground before the league season started, while Mallan sustained a high ankle sprain against Morton on August 30.

There is now a bright light at the end of the injury tunnel for the Perth trio.

Stevie Mallan during a St Johnstone warm-up.
Stevie Mallan. Image: SNS.

“We are hoping at the start of November we could include Stevie, Louis and Bozo in a bounce game,” Valakari reported.

“That’s the plan.

“It’s something we hope to arrange.

“We will see how they get through that.

“Then it will be a case of are they ready to step up to first team games?

“Or do we need to arrange one more?

“That’s the target we are working towards with those boys.”

‘Trust’ factor

Valakari added: “Bozo is now in our training but still the non-contact phase.

“It’s a big step for him and it’s good.

“Louis is kicking the ball but it’s more a confidence thing for him – that he trusts nothing will happen with the foot.

“Stevie has been able to run so the fitness is there.

“With this kind of injury, it’s about trusting the ankle with the twisting and turning.

“Because it’s his shooting leg.

“One of his strengths is how he shoots the ball in a different way.

“He needs to be comfortable with doing that part of his foot.”

Louis Lloyd during a training session.
Louis Lloyd got injured on the training ground. Image: PPA.

Valakari’s hand will be strengthened in defence, midfield and attack when Lloyd, Mallan and Mikulic return.

“Injuries are part of football,” said the Finn. “But everyone knows we will be a better team with those three players.

“So, we want them back as quickly as possible.”

