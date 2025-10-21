Former St Johnstone target Roman Eremenko reveals thoughts on a January move abroad

Former St Johnstone target, Roman Eremenko, hasn’t closed the door on a January transfer abroad.

Ten months ago, a move to Perth was scuppered by an SFA panel, whose members refused to endorse a work permit application for the veteran midfielder to join Saints, much to the player’s and Simo Valakari’s frustration.

After the switch to Scotland collapsed, Eremenko agreed a new deal with Gnistan, in his homeland.

He has since been one of the Veikkausliiga’s star performers this season, earning a shock recall to the Finland squad for a World Cup qualifying double-header.

Injury forced the 38-year-old to withdraw but he has been back in the Gnistan team over the last few months, catching the eye once again.

Only a few league games remain in their season and Eremenko, who has moved for a combined £25 million in his career and been a Champions League regular in Russia, still remains open to the prospect of broadening his horizons beyond Finland.

“I haven’t thought that far yet”, he said, when asked about his next career move.

“We still have six games left and we’ll try to get the maximum result from them and then we’ll see.”

Eremenko has previously admitted that his aim is to continue as a professional footballer until he is as old as his father Alexei Eremenko, who played until he was 41.

After a man of the match performance to help Gnistan beat HJK earlier this month, he joked: “The way my body feels now, I don’t feel like I can play any more games, I’m so exhausted!

“But yeah, I’m trying. That’s my goal.”