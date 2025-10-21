Former St Johnstone target Roman Eremenko reveals thoughts on a January move abroad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Former St Johnstone target Roman Eremenko reveals thoughts on a January move abroad

The Finnish legend nearly came to Scotland earlier this year.

By Eric Nicolson
Roman Eremenko at a press conference.
Roman Eremenko. Image: SNS.

Former St Johnstone target, Roman Eremenko, hasn’t closed the door on a January transfer abroad.

Ten months ago, a move to Perth was scuppered by an SFA panel, whose members refused to endorse a work permit application for the veteran midfielder to join Saints, much to the player’s and Simo Valakari’s frustration.

After the switch to Scotland collapsed, Eremenko agreed a new deal with Gnistan, in his homeland.

He has since been one of the Veikkausliiga’s star performers this season, earning a shock recall to the Finland squad for a World Cup qualifying double-header.

Injury forced the 38-year-old to withdraw but he has been back in the Gnistan team over the last few months, catching the eye once again.

Only a few league games remain in their season and Eremenko, who has moved for a combined £25 million in his career and been a Champions League regular in Russia, still remains open to the prospect of broadening his horizons beyond Finland.

“I haven’t thought that far yet”, he said, when asked about his next career move.

“We still have six games left and we’ll try to get the maximum result from them and then we’ll see.”

Roman Eremenko in action for Spartak Moscow.
Roman Eremenko in action for Spartak Moscow. Image: SNS.

Eremenko has previously admitted that his aim is to continue as a professional footballer until he is as old as his father Alexei Eremenko, who played until he was 41.

After a man of the match performance to help Gnistan beat HJK earlier this month, he joked: “The way my body feels now, I don’t feel like I can play any more games, I’m so exhausted!

“But yeah, I’m trying. That’s my goal.”

